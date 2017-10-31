Jamaica continues to experience tourism growth

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Visitor arrivals to Jamaica continue to be at a record high since the start of the year, reinforcing that the tourism sector is on a firm growth trajectory.

“We have set the goal of 5% increase for 2017, and the Jamaica Tourist Board has not only delivered but exceeded expectations,” said the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism. “We will remain vigilant in ensuring that the tourism sector drives growth and provide a boost to the Jamaican economy. Due to these remarkable results, we head into the winter season with great optimism.”

Due to Jamaica’s tourism boom, the island is seeing both an expansion of existing hotels and new developments across the island, resulting in a significant increase in room stock. The destination is poised to obtain the 15,000 additional rooms projected by 2021 which will continue to propel growth for the sector with an increase in both arrivals and earnings.

“One of the key factors contributing to the growth seen this year is due to aggressive marketing,” added Donnie Dawson, Jamaica’s Acting Director of Tourism. “Our global teams continue to work with our partners in the marketplace on promotional initiatives including sales blitzes and heightened public relations activities as we seek to increase our share in our main source markets, while opening up new doors.”

Overall, Jamaica’s stopover visitor arrivals are showing a nearly 10 percent increase for the summer months as compared to the previous year.

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) reports summer arrival figures up from almost every major market in the Americas: