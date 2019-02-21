Jamaica Consulate to host series of community forums “Invest Now”

SOUTH FLORIDA – Jamaica’s Consul General, Oliver Mair has announced that the Consulate General will host a series of Community forums.

The first forum, “Invest Now” will be held on Thursday, March 7, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the City of Miramar (Commission Chamber) 2300 City Place, Miramar, FL 33025.

The ongoing series will focus on matters of interest relating to Jamaica and the Diaspora including investment opportunities in the Jamaican Stock Market, real estate, health, education, agriculture, tourism, crime prevention, charities/non-profits and areas affected by Custom regulations.

Presenters from various entities will provide expertise and information.

The first forum titled “Invest Now” will look at investment opportunities in Jamaica and its Diaspora, the 2019 Tax Compliance and the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA).

Information on FACTA is for foreigners with income in the USA, or US citizens and resident aliens with income outside the USA.

Presenters will include experts from JAMPRO, Stocks & Securities, Limited, and Crichton Mullings & Associates.

Despite the challenges, Consul General Mair is excited about the positive trends taking place in the Jamaican economy. He is encouraging nationals to “not only be good news ambassadors but to use this as an opportunity to further invest in our country.”

Other companies supporting the first forum include the Victoria Mutual Building Society (VMBS) Florida Office, JN Bank, and Jamaica USA Chamber of Commerce (JAUSACC).

For more information, email: info@jamaicacgmiami.org, visit www.jamaicacgmiami.org or call 305-374-8431.