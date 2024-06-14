PLANTATION: Island SPACE Caribbean Museum is delighted about the upcoming inaugural Island SPACE Mango Festival, set to take place on Sunday, July 7, 2024, from noon to 6:00 PM. The Mango Festival will celebrate all things mango, offering attendees a unique opportunity to indulge in a variety of mangoes, explore mango-based products, and gain valuable insights on cultivating their own mango trees.

The Island SPACE Mango Festival promises to be a delightful day for mango enthusiasts and families. Attendees will have the chance to sample and purchase a wide array of mango varieties, savor mango-based culinary delights, and discover innovative beauty products made from this tropical fruit.

Festival Highlights will include mango sampling and sales. Guests can taste and purchase a diverse selection of mango varieties, each with a unique flavor profile and characteristics. Mango-based food and beauty products will also be available to try and to buy.

Explore an array of delicious mango-infused foods, like breads, tarts, cakes, preserves, chutneys, ice cream and sweets; beverages like juices and smoothies; and home and beauty products like lotions, candles, soaps and oils, that harness the natural benefits of mangoes.

Workshops on mango cultivation will also be presented. Participate in informative workshops led by horticultural experts. Additionally, experts will be offering practical tips and techniques on how to grow and care for mango trees at home.

For an interactive element of community engagement, attendees are also invited to bring mangoes from their homes or home regions and share their mango stories with other patrons.

Mandy Laguerre, manager of Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, shared her excitement about the festival, stating, “The Island SPACE Mango Festival is a celebration of the beloved mango and its cultural significance in the Caribbean. We are thrilled to provide a platform where the community can come together to enjoy, learn about, and appreciate the many uses and benefits of this incredible fruit.”

Island SPACE Mango Festival Event Details: