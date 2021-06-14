Island-Hopping Experience in Miramar to Celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month

[MIRAMAR] – The City of Miramar announced details of an Island-Hopping Experience that will take place at Shirley Branca Park located at 6900 Miramar Parkway, Miramar on Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The event is part of the City’s month-long celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month which kicked off June 1, 2021. Guests will be able to make their way around the park, which will feature a Caribbean showcase from various islands, while enjoying art, culture, and entertainment from their favorite island.

Miramar Commissioner Maxwell Chambers will host the event and is partnering with Smiley Girl Entertainment and the SAEDINTRA Foundation to facilitate a free concert benefitting the victims of the La Soufrière Volcano eruption in St. Vincent and the Grenadines which took place earlier this year. The eruption forced upwards of 16,000 people to evacuate while leaving the entire population without clean drinking water. A donation drive will be held at the event to collect non-perishable and essential items such as water, canned food, and toiletries.

Free Charity Concert

St. Vincent’s Kevin Lyttle will headline the concert event, which will also feature performances by Haiti’s Mikaben and the Tennors from Jamaica.

Commissioner Chambers stated, “This is going to be an unforgettable experience and a great opportunity to bring out the entire family to have some fun while supporting a great cause. Guests will also be able to conveniently get the COVID-19 vaccine on-site at the park while they safely enjoy the sights and sounds of the Caribbean. Don’t forget to bring your flags and represent your country!”

The Island-Hopping Experience is free to the public with registration available at www.IslandHoppingExperience.Eventbrite.com. Food, drinks, and Caribbean products will be available for sale.

For more information on events taking place in the City of Miramar to celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month, visit www.MiramarFL.gov/CAHM.