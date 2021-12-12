Involved in a Truck Accident? Here’s What You Need to Do

It’s a scary situation to find yourself involved in an accident with a truck, but it is essential to know what you should do. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, about 6 million car accidents per year involve trucks. This article will cover some of the steps you need to take if this happens to you.

Don’t Panic

The most important thing to do after an accident is to stay calm. This will help you think clearly and make better decisions.

Call for help

As soon as you can do so, call 911 or the emergency number for your local police department. You will need to file an official report of the incident, and it is also vital that you call medical help if anyone is injured.

Contact an Attorney

A lawyer will ensure that all of your legal rights are protected, and they can also provide some guidance on what information needs to be collected during this process. They will also answer questions like, can you sue a trucking company for the accident? An experienced lawyer can help you through the entire process and ensure that you are fairly compensated for your injuries.

Gather Evidence

It will help if you document everything that happened after the accident. The best way is to keep a journal to help you recall what happened during and after the accident. It can also help you keep track of medical appointments and treatments.

It also includes the make and model of the truck and the license plate number. If there were any witnesses to the accident, get their contact information. Also, take pictures of the accident scene if you can do so safely. This evidence will be significant if you decide to file a lawsuit.

Keep Records

Keep track of all expenses related to the accident, including medical bills, car repairs, and lost wages. This information can be helpful when seeking compensation from the truck driver or trucking company.

Seek Medical Attention

Anyone who is injured should be taken to the hospital immediately. Even if there seem like there are no injuries at first, you must seek medical attention as soon as possible after an accident because sometimes they can worsen or cause further problems later on.

Contact your Insurance Company

Make sure you contact your insurance company and file a claim with them. It will help you cover the medical expenses incurred from this incident, and it can also provide a supplemental source of income while you’re unable to work due to your injuries.

Close contact with trucking companies is essential in these situations, so make sure you know who was involved in the accident before taking any further steps toward filing a claim.

If you are involved in an accident with a truck, it is vital to stay calm and take the necessary steps to ensure your safety and the safety of those around you. This includes contacting the police and emergency medical services and gathering evidence at the accident scene. You should also contact an attorney who can help guide you through the process and make sure you receive the compensation you deserve. Finally, be sure to contact your insurance company and file a claim. By following these steps, you can ensure that everything is taken care of after an accident with a truck.