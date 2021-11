Christine King, First Guyanese American Elected to Serve City of Miami

[MIAMI] – Christine King won the general election which took place on November 2, 2021 as a member-elect of the Miami Board of Commissioners in Florida, representing District 5 for the City of Miami. District 5 includes Miami‚Äôs Design District, Midtown, Wynwood, Little Haiti, Overtown, and Liberty City. She is the first Guyanese American to […]