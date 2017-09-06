Hurricane Irma causes minimal damage in Anguilla

The Valley, Anguilla – Hurricane Irma passed over the northern Caribbean island of Anguilla in the early morning hours on Wednesday, September 6. Heavy rains and strong winds were reported island wide, but fortunately there are no reports of loss of life.

The Clayton J Lloyd International Airport did not sustain any serious damage, although it has not yet reopened. The Blowing Point and Road Bay seaports also remain closed until further notice.

From all preliminary reports it appears that the major resorts are relatively intact, although many private residences sustained some damage.

The Anguilla Tourist Board will continue to monitor the on-island situation and issue specific property updates as more details become available.