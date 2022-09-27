Hurricane Ian Forces Some Broward County Operations to Close

BROWARD COUNTY – Broward County and emergency response partners are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian as it approaches the west coast of Florida. Due to the size of the storm, Broward is expected to receive tropical storm force wind gusts and large amounts of rainfall, which coupled with a King Tide, have already resulted in street flooding, especially in coastal and low-lying areas.

Broward County is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning, a Tornado Watch and a Flood Watch.

County Administrator Monica Cepero has announced a one-day closure of normal business operations from 6AM Wednesday, September 28 through 6AM Thursday, September 29, in an abundance of caution, as the storm most closely approaches Broward County.

Operations that will maintain normal business hours include:

Broward County Transit, Paratransit and Community Shuttles will run on a normal schedule Wednesday, unless Broward experiences sustained tropical storm force winds.

The County’s 311 Call Center will be open on a normal schedule, from 8:30AM to 5PM on Wednesday. The Homeless Helpline will be open from 8AM to 6PM.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and North Perry Airport will operate normally. Check with your airline for any changes in flight schedules.

Employees required to maintain essential operations at Broward County’s Port Everglades will report to duty as normal.

All crisis services provided by the Nancy J. Cotterman Center will continue as normal.

All crisis and residential services provided by Broward Addiction Recovery Center will continue as normal.

Center will continue as normal. The Animal Care Shelter will be closed to the public, however staff will be on hand to care for the animals and for emergency intakes. They will also be available to respond to calls for field service as weather conditions permit.

Several Broward County Parks have already been closed due to flooding; however parks that have campgrounds will be open only to current campers. Remaining parks will be closed. Please visit Broward.org/Hurricane and select Current Updates.

and select Current Updates. Public Works crews required to respond to street and highway issues throughout the County will continue as normal.

At a noon news conference today with Broward County Mayor Michael Udine, Broward County Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright announced that public schools and district offices will be closed on Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29. The public is advised to visit the Broward County Public Schools website at browardschools.com for updated information.

The following Constitutional Offices have also announced closures:

The Broward County Property Appraiser is closed Wednesday and Thursday.

The 17th Judicial District is closed Wednesday and Thursday.

The Supervisors of Elections Office is closed Wednesday.

If you have questions about municipal services such as trash and waste pick-ups, refer to your municipality website.

Residents are encouraged to monitor media for up-to-the-minute information and public safety advisories, follow Broward County on Twitter.com/ReadyBroward, like us on Facebook.com/BrowardEMD and visit Broward.org/hurricane for more information and an extensive A-Z Guide to preparedness. Have a family plan to be resilient, ready and safe during this hurricane season, which lasts through November 30.

Broward County continues to monitor Hurricane Ian closely. Should conditions change, additional updates will be provided.