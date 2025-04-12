HR Corner: The 7 Ways to Reduce High Employee Turnover

by Natassia Wright

KINGSTON, Jamaica – In the last article we discussed that it is not enough to just have winning strategies, but it is more so the people within the organization that determines the sustainability of the company.

Reducing high employee turnover is crucial for maintaining a stable and productive workforce, and although the workforce is ever changing.

Seven (7) effective strategies to reduce high employee turnover:

1. Provide Flexible Work Policies

Employees are quitting for more flexible work arrangements. They exit for work from home days, full remote duties and a more compressed work week. While this may not be suitable for all industries, this new way forward should be embraced by employers as professionals are searching for these opportunities, even at the risk of getting less pay.

2. Competitive Salaries and Benefits Please

Nothing gets your employees leaving swiftly like a better compensation package. There will be occasions when it is not the salary being compared but the benefits. Everything matters! From special days off, quarterly bonuses, percentage shares in the company, you name it. It matters. Ensure your compensation packages align with industry standards. Include perks like health insurance, retirement plans, and bonuses to attract and retain talent.

3. Reduce Corporate Toxicity (Redesign/Transform Your Culture)

You know what they say! Culture eats strategy for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Most of the company troubles could be solved by a transforming of the workplace culture into a more positive one. The team members will stay, if they see this change and they feel valued, respected, and supported. Encourage collaboration and inclusivity.

4. Provide Growth Opportunities (Training & Development)

Investing in professional development programs, training, and clear career paths to help employees advance within the organization is a way to retain key staff. Proving these opportunities not only make the workforce stronger, but it also strengthens loyalty.

5. Enhance Employee Engagement

Regularly seek feedback, recognize achievements, and involve employees in decision-making processes.

6. Recruit for Cultural Fit

As a recruiter myself, the candidates must suit the environment, if not, it will be a complete waste of resources. They will not stay no matter how much you pay them to. Recruit individuals whose values and goals align with your company culture. This ensures better integration and long-term commitment.

Offer wellness programs to help employees manage their personal and professional lives. This kind of personal and professional development will benefit the company greatly. A more relaxed employee also means a more productive employee.

8. Strengthen Manager-Employee Relationships (Bonus)

Employees who maintain a positive working relationship with their manager are less inclined to leave the company. To foster stronger manager-employee relationships and enhance leadership skills, consider the following strategies:

One-on-one meetings: Encourage managers to hold weekly or biweekly one-on-one meetings with their direct reports. These check-ins provide an opportunity to discuss projects, offer feedback, and build rapport, ultimately reducing turnover.

New manager training: Implement training programs for new managers to develop essential skills such as communication, motivation, delegation, conflict resolution, goal setting, and interviewing.

Clear expectations: Prevent mistakes and miscommunications by ensuring managers provide clear instructions, responsibilities, goals, and objectives at the start of every project.

The above list is not exhaustive, there are many other strategies that can be used to improve the company’s current retention rate and decrease turnover. These include having regular employee surveys and feedback sessions, regular team building exercises and creating employee recognition programmes. Implementing these strategies can significantly reduce turnover rates and build a loyal, motivated workforce.