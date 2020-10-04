Howard University’s Jamaican Alumni HUes of BLUE Scholarship Fundraiser Oct. 10

by Derrick Scott

WASHINGTON, DC – Jamaican students at Howard University are to benefit from the second annual HUes of BLUE scholarship fundraiser, scheduled for Saturday, October 10, 2020.

The Howard University Affinity Network (JHUAN, or J-1) benefit event will be going virtual this year, featuring performances by reggae artistes Agent Sasco, Chris Martin, Etana, Isha Bel and other surprise guest appearances.

The October 10 on-line benefit concert starts at 6:00 p.m. EDT, and can be accessed here

Founded in 2018 by a group of Jamaican Howard University alumni led by Don Christian – at the initiative of Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey P. Marks – JHUAN has a mission to support Jamaican students on Howard’s campus through mentorship, scholarships and career development. It has so far raised and disbursed over US$110,000 worth of scholarships to exemplary scholars.

The inaugural HUes of Blue event, last year, was held at the residence of the Jamaican Ambassador. Noting the tremendous success it was, fundraising committee chair Dr. Jacqui Watson remarked “we expect, despite these very challenging times, that the virtual HUes of BLUE2 will raise at least US$25,000 for more well deserving students.”

Ambassador Marks called HUes of Blue a welcome lifeline, amid ongoing efforts to find ways to assist Jamaican students at Howard University, particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic has destroyed so many of the traditional economic support systems. “It supports of our continued initiatives to assist Jamaican Students to pursue their studies at Howard.”

She praised Association President Don Christian, as well as Board member Dr. Jackie Watson for their commitment and dedication to the welfare of Jamaican students in the diaspora

The first “affinity group” of its kind at Howard University, JHUAN aims to set the gold standard for future affinity groups on campus. “JHUAN builds upon a more than 100 year legacy of Jamaican nationals thriving at Howard and then going on to pursue distinguished careers in medicine, business, law, engineering-and so much more- in the US, Jamaica and beyond,” said Mr. Christian.

JHUAN’s goal is to increase the pipeline of Jamaican students that successfully matriculate through Howard University by inspiring Jamaican students to pursue their dreams of higher education, providing them with the necessary resources, and engaging them in a community of Howard scholars working toward positively impacting the global community.