How You Can Speed Up Your Weight Loss Without Working Out Hard

Since the pandemic outbreak in early 2020, over 61 percent of Americans have reported an undesired weight gain. While most of us had desk jobs even before the pandemic, the physical activity from the rest of the day made it possible to keep weight under control. Since most of the world was working from home over the past year and a half and there has been little to no physical activity, the weight gain is exponential. This comes with many health implications, and healthcare professionals are concerned now more than ever about the increase in obesity worldwide as excess weight could lead to numerous health issues.

Increasing health issues in the population might wreck the healthcare systems already under excessive strain from the pandemic. The only way out is to shed those excess pounds the healthy way and get back in shape. Have you gained weight too over the past months and not sure how to lose it? Well, the common suggestion is to hit the gym or work out, but that’s not the only way to lose weight. Here are a few alternative ways to lose weight besides high-intensity workouts.

Fat Burners

Fat deposits in the body are the primary reason for weight gain. Leading a sedentary lifestyle slows down the body’s metabolism and increases fat deposits in the body. This is hard to lose, especially since the fat deposits around the abdomen region do not go despite the exercise and diet routine that most people follow.

But that does not mean you should give up on it. According to Mysanantonio.com, numerous fat burner supplements are available, which will act as a catalyst in your weight loss journey by fostering your body’s ability to burn fat. Consuming these pills regularly will reduce your appetite, burn fat, and help you reduce weight.

Sleep Well

Adequate sleep is essential for the body to lose weight. A research study published in the National Library of Medicine, Biotech Information found that sleep deprivation could encourage overeating and thus increase weight gain. People who manage to get ample sleep feel well-rested and have better metabolism. If you are struggling to shed those excess pounds, start by regulating your sleep cycle. Make sure you get at least eight hours of undisturbed sleep every night. You will notice an increase in your energy levels, motivation to exercise, and fewer cravings. Within a short span, you will notice a considerable reduction in your weight too.

Switch to Smaller Plates

Convincing your brain into believing that you are full is one way to cut down on calories. For example, you could switch to smaller plates to eat less. However, having a plate full of food deceives your brain that you have consumed sufficient food, even if the plate is relatively smaller than the one you regularly use.

Another effective weight loss technique is to eat on a red color plate while indulging in unhealthy foods. This is because the human brain associates the red color with a warning or stop sign. Hence when you eat from a red-colored plate, your brain constantly signals you to stop indulging.

Stay Hydrated

Staying hydrated is essential to losing weight. You should start your day by drinking a glass of warm water with lemon, and following this with half a liter of water an hour before every meal would help you lose weight too. As the water fills up the stomach, your ability to consume more calories comes down, and thus, your body will start burning the stored fat for energy.

A twelve-week-long study on overweight people found that participants who drank water before having a meal were 44 percent more likely to lose weight than those who did not drink water before the meal. It will also help if you switch to water in place of sugary drinks and juice. This reduces your sugar intake and helps improve your health as aerated drinks are loaded with sugar, which can impact health.

Switch to a Protein-Rich Diet

Proteins are the building blocks of our body, as every cell in our body contains proteins. Besides being essential for survival, proteins can increase the body’s ability to burn fat too. A high protein diet boosts metabolism, reduces hunger, and helps weight loss by leaving you with a feeling of fullness. In order to lose weight faster, it is important to start the day with a protein-rich breakfast like eggs, stir-fried tofu, greek yogurt, etc.

Consuming proteins can help you lose weight even if you do not exercise often. A study where obese or overweight women regularly consumed eggs for breakfast reported that they consumed fewer calories for lunch than those who ate a whole-grain breakfast. So, if working out isn’t your thing, make sure you get lots of proteins.

Eat Without Distractions

Most of us have the habit of watching television or scrolling through our mobile phones while eating. And when this is not possible, some people spend their time reading their food package label to stay distracted. Instead, the next time you eat, focus on the food and chew slowly as you relish the taste. It takes your stomach around twenty minutes to communicate to the brain that it’s feeling full.

So, the slower you chew and eat, the less food you might consume. Besides, studies suggest that people who were distracted while eating were 25 percent likely to consume more calories. These extra calories turn into those extra pounds that you see on your weighing scale. To lose those pounds, you should lose the distraction and focus on your food while eating.

In Conclusion

There is no magic mantra that could promote instant weight loss. With or without a workout, your weight loss journey would last more than a few weeks. Therefore, the only way to ensure that you do not gain back the pounds you lost is to make healthy lifestyle choices while following these weight loss tips.