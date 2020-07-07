We’re all in the middle of a global pandemic, and depending on where you are, being told that we have to stay at home for the foreseeable future. This means that a lot of us are out of work, and even if we are still able to work from home, those hours might have been reduced.

This means that a lot of us have to rethink how we spend our money and get clever with it. Less has to go further, so until we can get back to full time work, we’ve got to be resourceful with what we’ve got. Let’s take a look at how to spend smart during the coronavirus.

1. Know That Every Month is Different

Even if you know what to expect every month in terms of your income, it’s important to realize that every month is different, especially in the current climate. While you might still have your job, it could very well get reduced next month, so it’s important to be prepared for anything.

This is why it’s a good idea to make your monthly budget at the beginning of every month again. The budget that you used last month might not fit in with this month’s expenditures, so making it again is vital to not getting overwhelmed with what might be in store.

2. Eradicate That Bad Debt

While bad debt is easy to put on the shelf for later, situations like the current financial crisis often bring things like that to the forefront of our lives. While you might not have had to worry about your bad debt before, it’s probably looming over you as a much more urgent issue.

If this is the case, try incorporating a way to get rid of your bad debt this month or the next, so that you can be done with it. Consider a short-term loan option to get you out of the red, so that you can begin to make affordable monthly payments. Just look for ‘ title loans near me ’ to get things cleared up.

3. Track Your Budget’s Progress

Just like how it’s important to adjust the monthly budget at the beginning of every month, it’s also important to track its progress during the weeks as well. If you’re married, make sure that you hold one another accountable.

Track your spending, and ask your spouse to do the same. This is going to make it a lot easier to stick to those goals and to spend smart right now in the face of COVID-19.

4. Don’t Compare Yourself

It sounds like little more than common sense, but it’s all too easy to compare ourselves to others and to feel like we could be doing better. A key to spending smarter right now is having tunnel vision, and just focusing on your life and what your budget needs to look like for it.

Remember, not all is as it seems, especially online. Take things that you see and read with a grain of salt, and remember that you’re better off spending smarter, than impulsively and because you’re comparing your life to someone else’s.

Nobody knows exactly how to handle the current epidemic, especially when it comes to their finances. However, with tips like these, you could be four steps closer to spending smarter right now.

About The Author:

Aqib Ijaz is a digital marketing guru at eyesonsolution.com. He is adept in IT as well. He loves to write on different topics. In his free time, he likes to travel and explore different parts of the world. You can read more of his blogs at eyesonsolution.