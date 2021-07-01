How to Properly Light Up Your Room

Lighting can affect how your room looks. It can help set the mood or define spaces around your home. If you are unsure how to have the perfect lighting for your room, then the following tips can help you achieve the look you are going for. If you think about it, you spend countless hours in your room doing different things. To ensure that you have the right light for these activities such as reading, sleeping, and doing work at your desk, you need to consider some important factors.

Find out What Light Sources You Need

The rule of thumb when it comes to lighting is that you need to have at least three light sources in your room. The first one is natural light. The second is the main light source, and the third is ambient light. You cannot really control natural light except if you are able to make a major structural change in your home by creating a bigger window to let natural light through. You can play around with different lighting to get bright artificial light for your second source of light. For an ambient light source, there are many options, including candles and chandeliers.

Have Reflective Surfaces

Floors that are not matte will reflect back some of the light that your light source gives off. This can help you create the perfect lighting set-up. If you believe that your room needs to be brighter but are unsure of how to do so, you can include various reflective surfaces to ensure maximum effect. For example, you can install mirrors around the room to get your desired lighting. Mirrors are great because they do not just help you with your room’s lighting, but also give the illusion of having more space. Decorative pieces that include a metallic surface can also help you because they are usually reflective. These seemingly irrelevant aspects of your room actually have an effect on lighting.

Choose the Right Lightbulb or Light Tube

Now that you have chosen your light sources or fixtures, you can move on to the next step, which is finding the perfect lightbulb or light tube. For chandeliers, a warmer light is usually required. This is because white light can be a bit too bright and can ruin the effect that you are hoping for. On the other hand, if you are looking for a main light source fixture that will give you bright light, a white light tube will work better. There are different white light options out there. Getting a neon or fluorescent tube for your light fixture will give you bright light that will enable you to do tasks without straining your eyes. This type of artificial light is actually preferable to many people because it allows them to do their work from their room without having to turn on a bedside lamp or feeling like they are in the dark.

Position Lamps Properly

If you have different lamps around your room, you need to make sure that you are placing them properly. Basically, tabletop lamps need to be below your eye level when you are sitting down. This ensures that you do not look directly into the light and get a headache. On the other hand, light fixtures attached to your ceiling, such as chandeliers that have pendants, should be placed very high up. This is because you do not want people accidentally bumping into them while they are walking around the room.

Clean Windows Regularly

As mentioned above, natural light is an extremely important aspect of your room’s lighting. To ensure that the light you are letting in through your window is not dim, you should make sure that your windows are regularly cleaned. Dust and other particles on your window can create disturbances to light waves trying to enter your room. If you do not clean your windows, the dust will accumulate, and you will have a marginal amount of light coming in, which is going to negatively affect the look you are trying to achieve.

Add Adjustable Switches

To ensure that you have full control over how much light you have in your room all the time, you can add switches with different settings. Adjustable dimmer switches are great if you do not want different sources of light, but you still want different levels of lighting depending on your mood. Adjustable switches allow you to dim the lights and make them as bright as you want them to be.

Now that you are aware of these different factors that can affect your room’s lighting, you can start following the tips mentioned above to create the desired effect. Do not be afraid to play around with different light fixtures and sources to get the look you are going for in your room. Using these tips, your room will be a haven that you will not want to leave anytime soon.