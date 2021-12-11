How to Get Started With Airsoft: Tips From the Pros

The first question that comes to mind when you think about airsoft is “What the heck is it?” Airsoft guns are replicas of real firearms, even down to the working mechanisms. The only difference between an airsoft gun and a real firearm is that an airsoft gun can’t cause injury or death.

But they do look like live-fire weapons, which means you need to take precautions before playing with them in public. This game requires strategy, tactics, quick wits, and immense patience. So if you think you fit the bill for an airsoft player, here are some tips to make your game more fun by playing it with safety in mind.

Body Protection and Positioning

One of the best pieces of airsoft safety equipment that you can buy is a good set of padded clothing. Airsoft guns fire projectiles that are not as large as paintballs, but they’re still fairly large and can cause severe bruising if they hit you. A good airsoft tactical vest on Gunfire, arm guards, and knee/shin guards can help you avoid injury while playing airsoft. These pads are not expensive, so it is definitely worth the investment if you plan on playing for an extended period of time.

Avoid this by wearing protective gear such as pads and gloves to deflect or absorb any BBs that might hit you. Like in paintball, the most important factor in airsoft is your body positioning. You always want to try to put cover between you and your opponent. Trees, walls, large rocks, and anything else that can stop a BB from reaching you are ideal. If there’s no cover available, try to position yourself so that your opponent has to expose themselves more often than you. Not only does this keep you safer, but it also helps your teammate find and eliminate enemies quicker if they’re focused on protecting your position.

Avoid the Open Fields

Not every battle involves a simple run-and-gun scenario. Sometimes, players will engage in long firefights during which different teams try to outmaneuver the other. However, these airsoft firefights usually occur in open fields where there is little cover to protect you. If you’re caught in the open, you’re an easy target for the enemy and will likely be shot.

To avoid this, try to stay away from wide-open spaces and stick to areas with more cover, such as trees and buildings. If you’re in the open, lying still for a few seconds will cause your opponent to lose track of your position. This gives you a chance to move quickly to a better location while they try to locate you again.

Never Reuse BBs and Wear Eye Protection

While it might be tempting to reuse your BBs, especially if you run out of ammo and don’t want to buy more right away, never reuse BBs! They will damage the barrel and reduce the lifespan of your airsoft gun. Always ensure that you have a sufficient supply of BBs at hand before engaging in a firefight.

One of the most important things you can do to stay safe while playing airsoft is to wear eye protection. Airsoft guns produce a lot of debris when fired, and if that debris hits you in the eyes, it can cause serious damage. While your mask might protect you from most projectiles, always wear goggles in addition to your mask.

Be Smart About Your Magazine

Sometimes in the heat of battle, an untimely BB jam occurs when you fire. If that happens, smart players ensure they switch out magazines before trying to fire again. Otherwise, the jammed BB will sit at the top of the magazine and will be loaded into the gun when you try to fire, which can cause even more damage.

If you’re ever caught in a situation where you don’t have any more magazines, try to find a cover and reload there. It’s better to have an extra magazine in your pocket than to be out of ammo in the middle of a firefight. Even if you’re not hit in the eyes, wearing eye protection will protect you from BBs that ricochet off of obstacles. There are a few different types of eye protection available on the market, so find one that best suits your needs and wear it every time you play airsoft.

Stay Hydrated, Check Screws and Tighten Up Loose Parts

This one goes for any activity, not just airsoft. Make sure to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water before, during, and after your game. Dehydration can lead to dizziness, fatigue, and even heat stroke, so it’s important to drink enough fluids to keep yourself healthy and ready for action.

This one goes for all types of airsoft guns, not just pistols. Over time, screws and other small parts can come loose, which can affect the performance of your gun. Before going into a battle, always check to make sure that all screws are tightened up and that there are no loose parts. This will help ensure that your gun is firing accurately and that you’re not going to experience any unexpected malfunctions.

Trigger Finger & Barrel Awareness

One of the biggest risks to airsoft safety is negligent discharges. Even experienced players can have them, so it’s always best to practice full trigger and barrel awareness at all times. Never put your finger on the trigger until you’re ready to fire, and keep an eye on the end of your barrel as you play. If somebody is coming around a corner or if you need to fire quickly, make sure that the end of your barrel is pointing towards an object behind your target.