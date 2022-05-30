Head To Nevis This Summer For Authentic Caribbean Carnival Experience

[BASSETERRE, Nevis] – Any time is a great time to visit the Caribbean island of Nevis. The island’s picture-perfect shores and friendly people offer an authentic and luxurious holiday experience. But the summer calendar is filled with a variety of events. Drawing travellers from all over the world. So why not pair a relaxing holiday with a cultural or fitness event, too?

Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA), Mr. Devon Liburd says: “Nevis is an idyllic place to holiday in the summer months. There is so much to be enjoyed on our beautiful island, with some incredible events in our calendar finally being able to take place following the pandemic. You’ll truly be able to get the full Nevisian experience!”

A national celebration of the marvellous mango!

With 44 varieties of mango grown on the island, mangoes are always the star of the show in Nevis, and during the Nevis Mango Festival is certainly no exception. Each year, Nevisians come together for an entire weekend totally dedicated to the humble mango, as they watch some of the island’s (and the Caribbean’s) best chefs make some deliciously creative cuisine with the fruit.

Participating chefs embrace an epic culinary challenge which sees them create a meal that must include mango in every course. If that’s not enough, visitors to the island can get involved in a mango-eating competition. Plus, try their hand at a mango-inspired cocktail competition. One for the foodies to check out, this year’s Nevis Mango Festival takes place 01-03 July.

An authentic Caribbean carnival

For an authentic Caribbean carnival experience, look no further than Nevis’ own carnival event – Nevis Culturama. Taking place between 21 July – 02 August, the unique event is hosted to signify the most important milestone in the island’s history – the emancipation of slaves in the 1830s.

The 12-day celebration focuses on all aspects of Nevisian arts and culture and includes a spectacular, colourful parade. Expect traditional music, dancing, and impressive costumes.

Don your running shoes and test your fitness

For the keen runners amongst us, September’s annual Nevis Marathon & Running Festival is a truly incredible feat to be a part of. The testing course will see you face some challenging hills and take in some unbeatable views along the way – you can see nearby sister island St. Kitts, and even Montserrat and Antigua islands as you run along the course. With temperatures averaging at 26°C and humidity at 80-90 percent, the Caribbean Sea waters will be calling your name once you’ve crossed the finish line!

With the summer season offering the opportunity for travellers to book a stay at a more favourable rate, all while avoiding the crowds and getting the opportunity to enjoy the abundance of tropical fruits on offer, Nevis is the perfect place to holiday this summer.