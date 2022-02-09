[Hallandale Beach] — Foodies, get ready! Gulfstream Park Village, South Florida’s premier entertainment, dining and restaurant destination located on the border of Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, will be the site of the fun-filled Hallandale Beach Food & Groove: A Wine, Food and Art Experience on Saturday, February 26, from 7–11 p.m. as part of the 21st annual Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®).

Gulfstream Park and its iconic Pegasus statue will serve as the venue for the event, offering a dynamic environment with trackside views from its indoor/outdoor space. Guests are invited to come dressed in all-white ensembles and be prepared to celebrate in high SOBEWFF® style.

The Festival’s Hallandale Beach Event Series is a part of the Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency’s strategic plan to promote economic development by branding the city as a destination for food, arts and entertainment, while also attracting international exposure to local participating restaurants. This is the third year in a row that the HBCRA is partnering with SOBEWFF® to host the Hallandale Beach Event Series.

Festival Activities

This exciting evening of outdoor fun, wine, food, art, live music, and entertainment will be hosted by MasterChef finalist and TikTok sensation Nick DiGiovanni. Guests can enjoy the sights while sipping refreshing libations from the Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits portfolio.

Cuisine

This event will feature an international variety of cuisine. Participating restaurants include Nana’s Food For You; Nana’s Sapibon Le Bon Jan Haitian Restaurant; Moises Bakery; Amsterdam Bar & Restaurant; Urban Thai & Sushi; Dunn’s River Island Café; See Thai; Ceviche Avenue; Dr.Limon; Screaming Carrots; CAO Bakery; La Estancia; Yard House; El Tayta; Wapo Taco; D’s Delights; GoBistro; Judy’s Bakery; Flashback Diner; Holi Vegan Kitchen; Mable’s Island Kitchen; Il Mercato; Matteo’s; Don Lolo’s; Chef Irie; The Krazy Vegan; Belly Fish; and El Tamarindo.

“We are excited to again host the Hallandale Beach Food & Groove: A Wine, Food and Art Experience, and look forward to welcoming guests to this anticipated event,” said Alex Schreer, director of Experiential Marketing at Gulfstream Park Village. “The foodie community will enjoy a safe, fun-filled evening at our newest destination, Carousel Club.”

“We are excited to bring the community together to sample our unique restaurants and experience the very best in local dining.” said Dr. Jeremy Earle, City Manager and CRA Executive Director of The City of Hallandale Beach. “This event will also help our local economy and businesses gain renewed visibility and new patrons. The social value of this festival and its economic development goals are complementary to one another.”

Attending the Event

All net proceeds from the Festival benefit the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management students at Florida International University. Each year, over 1,200 student volunteers help organize all aspects of the event, including planning, logistics, and overall execution.

The cost to attend the Hallandale Beach Food & Groove: A Wine, Food and Art Experience is $75 per person, plus tax and service fees.

All guests, talent, staff, students and working personnel at all event venues will be required to complete a digital health screening through SymCheck™. This includes attestation of either: a negative COVID-19 test no more than 72 hours prior to the event OR completed vaccination plus presentation of a cleared SymCheck™ QR Code. Anyone presenting symptoms on arrival will be denied entry.