Half Moon Sweeps Jamaica’s Tourism Service Excellence Awards

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – The iconic Caribbean resort Half Moon took home the top prize in both the individual and organization categories of Jamaica’s 2018 Tourism Service Excellence Awards, held on Saturday, March 30 in Montego Bay.

Created by the country’s Ministry of Tourism and executed by the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCO), the awards ceremony recognizes tourism entities and individuals that have consistently provided exemplary service within the tourism industry.

Of 10 finalists, Half Moon emerged as the winner in the organization category. The hotel’s Training Manager, Conroy Thompson bested 8 other finalists to collect the top honor in the individual category.

“This is a special award for the Half Moon team, to be recognized by our Tourism Ministry as a leading example of service and excellence in our 66th year,” said Guy Steuart III, Chairman of Half Moon. “It acknowledges more than six decades of our staff members creating memories and experiences through warm Jamaican hospitality, which has culminated in Half Moon becoming, “Where the Heart Is” – the theme of our anniversary.”

Half Moon celebrated its 65th anniversary on February 27, 2019.