Habitat Broward Celebrates Five Home Dedications on MLK Day

FORT LAUDERDALE – Habitat for Humanity of Broward celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day by welcoming five new families into their affordable homes at “Our Beloved Community” located in Roosevelt Gardens.

“In a county where so many families cannot afford decent housing, we are so grateful to be able help five families achieve their dream of owning a home,” said Robert Taylor, Jr., Habitat Broward’s Board Chair.

The keynote speaker at the event, Don Mizell, is a Grammy Award winning music industry veteran, attorney and public speaker. He was an active participant in the campaign to create the MLK national holiday and wrote Stevie Wonder’s MLK speech which he delivered on Jan. 15, 1981 at the MLK Holiday rally/march in Washington, D.C.

“We are pleased to have Don Mizell as our guest speaker on such a special occasion,” said Nancy Robin. “He paved the way for us to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy. How fitting that he help us dedicate five homes for families on this historic day.”

Mizell, who hails from Broward County, spoke about the commitment and his ties to “Our Beloved Community.”

“I grew up around the corner and I’m very proud to see that this community is evolving,” said Mizell. “Habitat Broward’s input is really creating an opportunity to let this community shine… to become a ‘Beloved Community’ in a way that is fitting and proper.”

One of the five families who worked hard to get to this day included Jocelyn Dominique and Marie Louise Geneus and their four children, who were previously living in a two-bedroom apartment. Due to limited space, all four siblings shared one bedroom.

“Owning a home is important to us because it gives us security,” said Marie. “Due to our finances, we have never had a family vacation.”

Now that close-knit family can look forward to saving money for a family vacation, among other things, thanks to their low monthly mortgage.

Family home sponsors for the five homes and families include Burdette Beckmann, Inc. and the Robert Taylor Family; Publix Super Markets Charities, which sponsored two homes; and the Rogers Family Foundation.

Other event sponsors are the 4Girls Foundation; Gore Family Memorial Foundation; HG Charitable Foundation; Holman Automotive Group; Homeownership For All; Kiwanis Club of Fort Lauderdale Charitable Fund of the Community Foundation of Broward; and the Catherine L. and Edward A. Lozick Foundation.

Hundreds of volunteers also played a critical role in making these homes possible.