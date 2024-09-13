Guyana to Exhibit at America’s Food and Beverage Show & Conference 2024

MIAMI BEACH – A range of products from Guyana will be on display at the 27th America’s Food and Beverage Show and Conference 2024, to be held at the Miami Beach Convention Center, September 16-18, 2024. This is the first time Guyana will participate as an exhibitor in this show, which is slated to attract some 900 exhibitors and 20 country pavilions.

This event is put on by the World Trade Center Miami which earlier this year signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with World Trade Center Georgetown, Guyana for collaboration in trade expansion through provisions for enhanced product visibility, easier market access and the exchange of trade missions.

Exhibitors From Guyana

Guyana’s participation in this event is made possible through the newly established World Trade Center, Georgetown, which is facilitating the exhibits of products from five (5) local export ready companies. Exhibits of DDL’s range of internationally acclaimed El Dorado rums and its Tropical Orchard Products Co. (TOPCO) fruit juices, along with packaged seasonings from Roy’s Extra Quality Products, different types of sauces from Umami, and a variety of BBQ sauces from SS Natural Fruit Flavored Inc., will be on display.

This business-to-business show and conference is expected to have 7,300 attendees from 93 countries and will provide a unique opportunity for manufacturers and buyers to get together in fulfillment of their shared objectives.

Guyana On A Mission

“The participation of World Trade Center Georgetown (WTCG) in this international business show and conference is in keeping with our mission to expand trade between Guyana and the rest of the world by providing opportunities for Guyana’s export ready food and beverage products to be exposed to international buyers thereby creating the potential for new markets and increased sales,” says WTCG executive chairman Komal Samaroo. Samaroo, who is also executive chairman of DDL, the WTCG license holder, says that “this is not just an opportunity for DDL’s internationally acclaimed range of El Dorado rums to be exposed to new markets in Latin America and other parts of the world where we do not currently enjoy significant market share, but also for other export ready companies to seek buyers and distributors throughout North America and other markets where there is a demand for their products.” He added that “this is also an opportunity for our subsidiary, Distribution Services Limited (DSL) to look at products for which there might be a market in Guyana and to have discussions about representing such brands locally.” DSL will have a representative at the show.

Ivan Barrios, president and chief executive officer of WTC Miami says he is pleased Guyana will be featured among some 900 exhibitors from 20 countries from five continents.

“Following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the World Trade Centers in Miami, Florida and Georgetown, Guyana earlier this year, I am elated that Guyana has chosen to exhibit and participate for the first time at our internationally renowned Americas Food & Beverage Show & Conference,” said World Trade Center Miami President & CEO, Ivan Barrios.” “Guyana’s presence will be among the over 900 exhibits, representing over 20 nations from 5 continents, with an anticipated 10,000 attendees,” he added.

President of the Guyana Manufacturers and Services Association (GMSA) Ramsay Ali says Guyana’s exhibiting in the show and conference, demonstrates that the participating companies are fully export ready and well prepared to enter international markets.

On behalf of the Guyana Manufacturing & Services Association (GMSA), I would like to express our deepest appreciation to Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) World Trade Centre Georgetown for the opportunity to have products from three of our members —Umami Inc., S. S. Natural Fruit Flavor Inc., and Roy’s Extra Quality Products— showcased at the 2024 Americas Food & Beverage Show & Conference in Miami this month.