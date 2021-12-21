Grenada to Host Impressive Roster of Caribbean Sailing and Fishing Events in 2022

[ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada] – Grenada is kicking off a series of sailing events and regattas from December 2021, including the just completed Atlantic Rally for Cruisers ARC+ Transatlantic Rally 2021, through February 2022.

Along with its white sand beaches, mountainous topography and tropical rainforests, Grenada, the Spice Island of the Caribbean, is globally recognized as a major draw for pleasure boating, yachting and fishing events. Grenada boasts eight globally recognized marinas in the numerous bays and inlets across this tropical paradise.

The location of Grenada provides safe anchorage and berthing for visiting yachts and charters during the hurricane season. As a result, it makes insurance less costly compared to other destinations.

Grenada’s main St. George’s harbor is a picturesque horseshoe-shaped bay, where marine enthusiasts can cruise out for excursions above and below the water. The island’s pristine blue waters and colorful corals make the destination a draw for snorkeling and scuba diving. Most recently, Grenada’s iconic Underwater Sculpture Park, innovatively designed to act as a coral reef, was renovated. It has provided an even more amazing experience to view the diverse marine life. Island hopping between sister islands Carriacou and Petite Martinique is also a key attraction.

Atlantic Rally for Cruisers ARC+ Transatlantic Rally 2021

The 2021 edition of the ARC Rally for Cruisers started from Las Palmas on November 21, 2021 and the last boat arrived at Camper & Nicholson Port Louis Superyacht Marina on December 13, 2021. There were 66 participating boats with 30 nationalities represented.

Spice Island Billfish Tournament 2022

52nd Republic Bank Spice Island Billfish Tournament will be from January 25-29, 2022, at the Grenada Yacht Club. The Spice Island Billfish Tournament first started in 1964 for fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, they invite visitors to plan their trip to Grenada to participate. 25 boats registered to date from Caribbean and USA. http://sibtgd.com

Grenada Sailing Week 2022

Grenada’s premier sailing event, Grenada Sailing Week, will take place January 27-30, 2022 at Petite Calivigny Yacht Club. The regatta will be a one-off departure from the regular week-long regatta, with a 3-day blend of traditional Grenada Sailing Week races and the PCYC Around the Island Regatta. The first day, participants will sail the 35-mile passage from Grand Anse, Grenada to Tyrell Bay, Carriacou. Day two will be a race around Carriacou, and day three will be the return passage to Grenada. www.grenadasailingweek.com

Royal Ocean Racing Club Transatlantic Race 2022

The RORC Transatlantic Race is a global high-powered competitive sailing events with a world class fleet of multihulls and monohulls scheduled to start January 8, 2022 from Puerto Calero, Lanzarote through January 29, 2022. The 3,000 nautical-mile race across the Atlantic to Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina, Grenada, has a star-studded entry list of 29 racing yachts includes teams from Austria, Cayman Islands, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the United States of America. http://rorc.org

Viking Explorers Transatlantic “Friendly” Rally 2022

Viking Explorers Transatlantic Rally is the second edition in Grenada and will take place late January/early February 2022. It’s an exciting family-friendly exclusive rally with a maximum of 25 boats with a small fleet and a purpose of creating a friendly environment for all ages. www.vikingexplorersrally.com/

In addition, Grenada’s Petite Martinique Whitsuntide Regatta is scheduled for May/June 2022, and the Carriacou Regatta for August 2022.

“We’ve had a hiatus of events on island due to the pandemic, and we’re thrilled to be welcoming back the sailing community that continues to choose Grenada as a top destination for their events,” said Petra Roach, CEO, Grenada Tourism Authority. “The nautical niche is one where we’ve got competitive advantage and these events are a true testament to our island’s ability to deliver extraordinary nautical experiences.”

For more information, visit: https://www.puregrenada.com/sailing/charters/. For updates on travel requirements, visit covid19.gov.gd.