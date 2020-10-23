Grammy Award Winning Songwriter, Kameron Corvet, Releases New EP, Kathy’s Basement!

“on his acoustic guitar, he never imagined that song would take him on tour with the two musical legends,

“Don’t Make Me Wait,” would become an international hit, peaking at #1 on the Reggae Charts in over 14 countries, winning the iconic duo a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album.

A songwriter, composer, vocalist and guitar virtuoso, Kameron is most riveting when he’s performing.

In addition to Sting and Shaggy, he has opened for and shared the stage with Erykah Badu, Chaka Khan, Ty Dolla $ign and Robert Glasper to name a few.

Although the global pandemic has slowed down Corvet’s international touring schedule significantly, it’s carved out more time for him to complete other projects like Kathy’s Basement, an EP inspired by and dedicated to his mother.

“Growing up in Baton Rouge and Cincinnati, the houses we lived in didn’t have a basement. My mom’s dream was for us to have a basement so we can run around inside the house and just be free! As I got into music, I imagined having friends over for jam sessions. I always dreamed of buying her the house with the basement once I “made it” and while I’m still making my way, I wanted to give her a basement figuratively.”

On Friday, October 23rd, Kameron will celebrate the release of the Kathy’s Basement with an intimate Acoustically Yours Release Concert which goes live on his instagram page at 10pm.

Three of the songs he’ll be performing are “N-U,” “Give It A Try,” and an acoustic version of “Don’t Make Me Wait,” all featured tracks on Kathy’s Basement.

Jamming virtually with Kameron on Kathy’s Basement are some of the best musicians in the industry: Lil’ John Roberts (drums: Janet Jackson, Ne-Yo, Stevie Wonder, George Duke, Prince, George Benson); Darrell Freeman (bass guitar: Drake, Raphael Saadiq, Kim Burrell, Marvin Sapp, Glenn Lewis) Bruce Robinson (lead guitar: Fantasia, Ro James) Justin C. Gilbert (piano: Justin Timberlake, Alicia Keys, Jill Scott) and Pierre Medor who also serves as the project’s lead producer on keys. Grammy Award-winning engineers Ralph Cacciurri and Dru Castro serve as the main engineers along with Will Lovely and Anthony Majors.

A 4th generation singer/songwriter from Cincinnati, and Baton Rouge, Kameron currently calls Atlanta home.

After earning a degree in French from Morehouse College, he began teaching middle school French by day while pursuing his musical aspirations at night. After finally deciding to leave teaching and pursue music full-time, he wrote “Don’t Make Me Wait,” on the couch in his ATL apartment.

Corvet’s talent as a singer, songwriter, and guitar player have allowed him to exist between genres as an artist.

“When people see a Black man with a guitar, the first thing they think is I’m either a country music artist or a folk singer, and when I fluently start speaking or singing in French, they are totally confused,” he laughs. “Kathy’s Basement is a labor of love. I haven’t been able to see my mom because of her being high risk and the uncertainty of this year has really shown the importance of cherishing and honoring those you love in the present. So, this is my gift to my mom, the music created in the basement she always wanted.”

Click here for your entry into Kathy’s Basement and join Kameron for a Free Live Acoustically Yours performance October 23rd, 10pm.