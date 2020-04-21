GraceKennedy’s GK Capital Partners with Tellimer, London’s Leading Data Company

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Tellimer Group (“Tellimer”), the London-headquartered emerging markets information and data company has signed a strategic agreement with GK Capital Management (“GK Capital”), the investment and advisory subsidiary of one of the Caribbean’s largest conglomerates, GraceKennedy Ltd.

This expansion of its insight provider network is another step in Tellimer’s commitment to meet the growing customer demand for on the ground, reliable information on the world’s most dynamic economies.

Through world-leading proprietary technology and distribution channels, Tellimer will distribute GK Capital’s equity research material on the Jamaican stock market to a global audience of investment professionals worldwide.

Leveraging GK Capital’s research expertise, Tellimer’s subscribers will gain exclusive access to insight offering on of some the most notable and successful companies in the Caribbean region.

Duncan Wales, CEO of Tellimer Group, commented, “With the great challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, helping clients access relevant and timely insights in emerging markets is more important than ever. We are delighted to make GK Capital’s award-winning research content available to clients worldwide, on our mobile-first Insights platform.”

Steven Whittingham, COO of GraceKennedy Financial Group and Director of GK Capital, commented on the collaboration “Partnering with Tellimer happens at a challenging time for our capital markets, reinforcing the importance of relevant, insightful and thorough research on the Jamaican and regional capital markets and economies. Following its ranking as the best performing stock exchange in the world in 2018 and in the top 5 in 2019, the Jamaica Stock Exchange continues to present opportunities for investors and GK Capital looks forward to sharing its research capabilities with Tellimer and its subscribers.”

With award-winning global teams of analysts from an increasing number of banks and brokers, as well as its own unique content, covering 80+ geographies, the Tellimer Insights Platform includes insights on sovereign and corporate credit, equities, fixed-income and macroeconomics.