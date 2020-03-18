Governor DeSantis Activates Aid for Small Businesses, But Are Business Owners Aware?

// // //

by Mike Cobelo

FORT LAUDERDALE – Just hours before announcing his decision to suspend operations at bars and nightclubs for the next 30 days, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

While this is just one move in the effort to help stabilize the backbone of our economy in a time of increasing anxiety for all Americans, Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce finds it critically important to make sure that small business owners are aware of the cash they may be eligible to borrow at a zero-percent interest rate for the term of one year.

The short-term, interest-free loans can help bridge the gap between the time the economic impact occurs and when a business can secure other financial resources.

“The uncertainty caused by this pandemic is unprecedented in our lifetimes, and for some small business owners the bridge loan program may offer the best option in terms of being able to weather their losses and keep their business running,” said Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber President & CEO Dan Lindblade.

The Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce has been in constant communication with local, state and congressional leaders, serving as an advocate for our investors’ best interests.

With more than 1,100 member businesses across South Florida representing hundreds of thousands of employees, our Chamber is Broward County’s largest business organization.