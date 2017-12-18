Getting your ESTA visa – What do you need to do?

WASHINGTON, DC – Currently, you can’t travel to the United States without the e visa usa traveling requires. In order to acquire this visa, you must submit an application online and wait their response. Here, you can learn more about the ESTA visa and what it implies.

If you’re not sure about how you must proceed, you can probably find answers to your questions in this article. We will be covering several areas of interest in regards to the ESTA visa, so you may find the piece useful regardless of what phase of the application you are in.

Applying for the visa

Applying for the visa is really not that difficult. It is basically an online form that you fill out and submit to the US authorities. Based on the information that you give out in this form, they will determine whether or not it is safe for you to enter the US. There are all personal questions that have to do with you, your criminal history and other things of that nature. So you can expect to be asked about things like whether or not you’ve ever fled your home country to avoid legal prosecution. If you don’t have a colorful past, there’s nothing to fear when it comes to being approved for the visa.

If you’re having a good day, you can get your response almost immediately after submitting the application. However, if that doesn’t happen, there is still a two day time limit, meaning that you can expect your response to not be later than two days since the moment you submit the application. For this reason, preparing a bit in advance with your visa, ahead of a trip, is preferable.

Visa parameters

This visa will represent the fact that you are allowed to enter the US, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t be stopped. When you arrive in the US, Customs have the ability to search your case one more time. Even though you have the ESTA visa, you can still be rejected entry into the country, so make sure that everything is in order and that they have no motives to do so. Or in other words, don’t rely solely on your visa to get into the US.

Visa duration

If you’re wondering about how long the visa lasts, you should know that you have roughly two years at your disposal to enjoy the US before the visa expires. If you use it to enter the US, it will not expire. It will continue to be valid until that two year expiration date arrives. When that does happen, your visa will no longer be valid. However, if you wish to carry on in the US, you can always renew your esta visa for further use. That’s another process.

When in the US, you can’t stay in the country for more than 90 days. The good news is that after leaving the country, you can always return and enjoy another 90 days in the US. This restriction carries out for the entirety of the validity period of the visa.