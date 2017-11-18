Gail Dunwell Appointed Donor Consultant for NET Jamaica

President of Atlanta BMA, Gail Dunwell appointed International Donor Consultant for National Education Trust (NET) Jamaica

By Derrick Scott

WASHINGTON, DC – President of the Atlanta based Benevolent Missions of Atlanta (BMA) Mrs. Gail Dunwell, has been appointed to the position of International Donor Consultant for the National Education Trust (NET) Jamaica by Jamaica’s Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator Ruel Reid.

According to the Education Minister, Mrs. Dunwell’s scope of work will focus on fundraising from international donor organizations and includes the identification of international donors who are willing and able to work in Jamaica and whose strategies and areas of focus are complementary to the area of work of the National Education Trust (NET).

Senator Reid made the announcement while he paid a courtesy call on Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks at the Embassy of Jamaica on Friday, November 10, 2017.

The education minister said that in her new role, Mrs. Gail Dunwell would be responsible for developing a database of potential donors established by research and identification and summarizing the range of donors potentially interested in funding education development projects.

She would also map funding opportunities (private sector, foundations, etc.) internationally and provide recommended strategies for approaching these sources of funding and related modalities; develop and recommend a fundraising strategy that will guide the organization in its fundraising efforts during the next two (2) years; facilitate the dissemination of information between the diaspora and NET through promotion and direct hosting of workshops, town hall meetings and forums; communicate the concerns and challenges expressed by the diaspora in their attempts to make financial and quality resource investigations and contributions toward education in Jamaica and be engaged in developing solutions to improve the mechanisms and processes through which this is accomplished.

The minister said the vision of NET is to engage the Jamaican Diaspora community of three (3) million strong to massively invest in the development of education through infrastructure upgrades for early childhood and primary schools. “Mrs. Dunwell will play a key role in the organization achieving those goals, the minister said.

Senator Reid pointed out that NET has partnered with the Jamaica Diaspora Education Task Force (JDETF), The Jamaica National Group, through its JN Foundation and the Early Childhood Commission (ECC) to revamp the Pledge2Build Project.

Accompanying the minister were Mrs. Gail Dunwell and chairman of the Early Childhood Commission Ms. Trisha Williams-Singh.