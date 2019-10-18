GACC Welcomes WTO Extension of CBERA WAIVER

MIAMI – The Guyanese American Chamber of Commerce (GACC) wishes to express its sincere thanks to all governments, organizations and individuals who advocated for the renewal of the Caribbean Basin Economic Recovery Act (CBERA) which has led to the submission by the United States, and the approval of the World Trade Organization (WTO) of the extension of the special waiver which had to be granted to the US in order to facilitate the renewal of CBERA which expires in 2020.

The GACC is especially thankful to the member states of the WTO for approval of the extension of the waiver since CBERA is critical to the continued economic progress of CARICOM member states including Guyana as well as to the business community in the US.

In the case of US/Guyana trade, it is the fervent hope of the GACC that the business communities in both countries would seek to expand trade and investment which are facilitated through CBERA and the Trade Partnership Agreement (TPA).

The GACC is pleased to have played its small part in the advocacy effort.