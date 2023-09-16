From Yard The Series Postpones New York Premiere

NEW YORK – Producers of the new TV series From Yard have announced a postponement of the show’s Gala World Premiere originally slated for Monday September 25 at The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in Harlem.

The official statement from the producers states that “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Gala World Premiere of From Yard – The Series originally scheduled for Monday September 25 at The Schomburg Center in Harlem, has been postponed. The producers wish to apologize to our fans and well wishers, as well as to our charity partners, The Union of Jamaican Alumni Associations (USA) Inc, (UJAA), for any inconvenience caused by this postponement. We look forward to announcing another date and venue for this event in due course.”

Jamaican Premiere September 18 in Kingston

Meanwhile, the Jamaican Premiere Screening of the series, slated for Monday September 18 at 8:30 pm at Palace Cineplex, Sovereign Centre in Kingston, will proceed as planned. Broadcast Presenter and Instructor Paula -Anne Porter-Jones and playwright and actor David Heron will co-host the festivities.

The Jamaican Premiere Screening will be a charity fundraiser for The BAM MOMS Club. The BAM MOMS Club was founded in 2021 and is geared towards providing prenatal education for pregnant women in the fourth to seventh month of pregnancy. All proceeds raised from the Jamaican Premiere of From Yard will contribute to the club’s Prenatal Education Scholarship Programme, which will consist of a 6 week programme for 15 to 20 underprivileged expectant mothers in our community starting in October. These women will receive prenatal education from a range of experts including Obstetricians, Gynecologists, Lactation Specialists and Pelvic Floor Specialists.

From Yard is an immigrant urban drama directed by Leland Benford that traces the true life story of Jamaican born Dave G Heron (not to be confused with the aforementioned David Heron), from his humble childhood beginnings in Maverley, Kingston through his subsequent emigration to the USA and his turbulent adolescence and young adulthood on the streets of New York City. The series is the first ever television production to portray the pursuit of the American dream through the eyes of a Jamaican family.

The largely Jamaican cast includes Shevrado Oliver as series lead character Dave G Heron, Glen ‘Titus’ Campbell, Joe Herrera, Darron Donaldson, Miranda Melhado, Claire Dennison, Ashanti Harris and Adam Christian, making his professional acting debut as young Dave G, see in flashback scenes of the character’s childhood in Jamaica and the USA. Co host of the Jamaican Premiere David Heron, also appears in the production as Samuel Heron, father of series protagonist Dave G.

For tickets and further information on the Jamaican Premiere, please see also www.bammomsclub.com