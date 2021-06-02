Free Virtual “BizFit” Workshops Planned For Local Small Businesses

[MIRAMAR] – Miramar Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis and the City of Miramar’s Economic & Business Development and Business department in partnership with the Miramar Pembroke Pines Regional Chamber of Commerce, will host the 2021 BizFit COVID-19 Workshops.

The free 3-part series will each comprise of one-on-one virtual sessions followed by a 2-hour main event session designed to help small businesses reach more customers and grow profitability following a difficult pandemic year.

Commissioner Alexandra Davis stated, “We are here to help businesses thrive in a very competitive environment. Thanks to the Miramar Pembroke Pines Regional Chamber of Commerce, Broward County Office of Economic & Small Business Development (OESBD), Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, and Florida Small Business Development Center (FSBDC) at FAU for partnering with us to bring you these informative workshops. Businesses will have some actionable steps to take away following each session, so I encourage all business owners to sign up for one or all three sessions to ensure that they get all the tools needed to be successful in the year ahead.”

The BizFit workshops will offer free information sessions from experts who serve on the City of Miramar’s Economic & Business Development team as well as from local Industry experts. The teams will highlight all the resources and incentives available to area businesses.

Workshop Dates

Series 1

Tuesday, June 8, 2021– One-on-One Sessions 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m.; Main Event 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.

Topics: Small Business Health Check; COVID-19 Relief Resources; CARES Act- Paycheck Protection Program Do’s & Don’ts; Cutting Your Overhead; Maximize Small Business Cashflow.

Series 2

Tuesday, July 13, 2021– One-on-One Sessions 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m.; Main Event 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.

Topics: Boosting Your Online Presence; Practical Ways to Stay Connected, Hottest Marketing Tools and Trends; Building Relationships Virtually, Help Customers to Find You: Website & Mobile.

Series 3

Tuesday, August 10, 2021– One-on-One Sessions 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m.; Main Event 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.

Topics: Reopening Your Business During and Post COVID-19/Reopening Plan Checklist; Operating Virtual vs Brick and Mortar; 2021 Business Plan Types, Alter or Expand Your Business Model.

Registration

To register, individuals can click here or call 954-602-3043 for more information.