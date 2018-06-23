Florida Elected Officials Rally to oppose President Trump’s immigration policies

Rep. Frederica S. Wilson to Participate in Rally to Oppose Trump’s Cruel Immigration Policies

FORT LAUDERDALE – On Sunday, June 24, and Congresswoman Frederica Wilson (FL-24), Congressman Ted Deutch (FL-22), and Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz (FL-23) will join local community and immigration leaders at a rally to oppose President Trump’s inhumane immigration rhetoric and policies.

The rally will take place at the Federal Courthouse, 299 East Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, June 24, 2:00 p.m.

Migrant children have been taken into government custody and are being housed at shelters all around the country while their parents, some of whom traveled to the U.S. to seek asylum legally, are held in federal prisons.

Between May 5 and June 9, 2,342 children were separated from their parents, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

See also: Long Term Effects of Trauma on Forcibly Separated Children

Although President Trump was forced to reverse his policy to separate parents and their children, it is unclear how the families that have already been torn apart will be reunited.

Elected officials rallying to oppose President Trump’s immigration policies

Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson (FL-24)

Congressman Ted Deutch (FL-22)

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz (FL-23)

State Senator Gary Farmer

State Representative Shevrin Jones

Oakland Park Mayor Tim Lonergan