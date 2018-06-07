Florida Democratic Gubernatorial Candidates to Debate Saturday
ST. PETERSBURG – This Saturday, June 9th, four of the Florida Democratic Gubernatorial Candidates will participate in a live televised debate in St. Petersburg.
The debate will be televised in the Tampa Bay and Orlando areas, and streamed online for anyone to view from 6:30pm – 8:00pm.
Florida Democratic Gubernatorial Candidates
The four candidates who have committed to attend are Andrew Gillum, Gwen Graham, Philip Levine and Chris King. Jeff Greene was invited, but declined.
The Florida Democratic Gubernatorial Debate sponsored by Women’s March Florida, Fired Up Pinellas and Indivisible FL 13.
