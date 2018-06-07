Florida Democratic Gubernatorial Candidates to Debate Saturday

ST. PETERSBURG – ​This Saturday, June 9th, four of the Florida Democratic Gubernatorial Candidates will participate in a live televised debate in St. Petersburg.

The debate will be televised in the Tampa Bay and Orlando areas, and streamed online for anyone to view from 6:30pm – 8:00pm.

It will be the second time this year that the Florida Democratic candidates will debate, and they will debate again next week, on June 14th in Miramar. The Republican Gubernatorial candidates have yet to hold a debate.

Florida Democratic Gubernatorial Candidates

The four candidates who have committed to attend are Andrew Gillum, Gwen Graham, Philip Levine and Chris King. Jeff Greene was invited, but declined.

The Florida Democratic Gubernatorial Debate sponsored by Women’s March Florida, Fired Up Pinellas and Indivisible FL 13.

The event will be televised live on Spectrum News 13 on channels 13, 1013 HD and 1213 in Central Florida and on Spectrum Bay News 9 on channels 9, 1009 HD and 1209 in the Bay-area. Watch it live online on Bay News 9 or My News 13 on Saturday, June 9 starting at 6:30pm – 8:00pm.