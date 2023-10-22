Florida Beach Bowl Tickets on Sale Now

FORT LAUDERDALE – Football fans and sports enthusiasts, mark your calendars! Tickets for the Inaugural 2023 Florida Beach Bowl are on sale now at FloridaBeachBowl.com.

The Florida Beach Bowl takes place on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM at DRV PNK Stadium, located at 1350 NW 55th Street in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Bowl game will feature an enthusiastic post-season matchup between two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) football teams who are a part of the NCAA Division II football program.

This is the inaugural event and is set up to be an exceptional one as well. It is the first College Football Bowl game taking place in the city of Fort Lauderdale, and excitement is in the atmosphere throughout South Florida.

“As we kick off the Florida Beach Bowl, we’re shining a big light on the talent and hard work of HBCU football teams. This event isn’t just about the game; it’s a celebration of success, good sportsmanship, and the spirit of these incredible institutions,” said Victor Robenson, CEO of Florida Beach Bowl.

The Florida Beach Bowl operation is also poised to create a series of ancillary events that will have a favorable impact in and for the Fort Lauderdale community. This includes a Celebrity Golf Tournament; 5K Run; Prayer Brunch; Media Day; Coaches’ Luncheon; Fan Festival, and more!