FL Senator Shevrin Jones on Chauvin Murder Trial Verdict

[TALLAHASSEE] – Florida Senator Shevrin Jones released the following statement on the just announced Derek Chauvin murder trial verdict:

“The emotion, as a young Black man in this country, to have justice prevail in the Chauvin murder trial that has captivated the world’s attention is indescribable. While millions of people breathe a sigh of relief for this accountability, there is still so much work to be done. What’s clear is that it is long past time to address systemic racism in this country, and I will continue to push for real reforms so that everyone can live safely without fear of harassment, discrimination, or being killed. I continue to pray for the Floyd family and others across the country who’ve suffered immense, unnecessary loss due to nothing more than the color of their skin.”