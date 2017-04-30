Florida Democratic Party Statement On Retirement of Congresswoman Ros-Lehtinen

TALLAHASSEE – Upon the recent news that Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen retiring, Johanna Cervone, spokeswoman for the the Florida Democratic Party issued the following statement:

It’s not surprising that moderate Republicans are retiring as their party no longer represents American families, but a Trump-style political platform that is divisive and only benefits the politically connected or the very wealthy.

In the upcoming special elections and on into the 2018 general elections, Democrats are looking forward to a massive turnover in Congress.

We are putting forth candidates that will present a better way forward in which a prosperous America means prosperity and good jobs for all of us.

Democrats will resist Trump’s Republican Party, their secret backroom deals and will stand against Republican plans to build an American economy that only benefits those at the very top.