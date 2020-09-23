Fiserv Teams Up with Broward Black Chamber for Small Business Grants

Local corporation gives $500,000 in grants to help black businesses survive

CORAL SPRINGS – Fiserv local executives gathered with the Founder and President of the Broward County Black Chamber of Commerce, Shaheewa Jarrett Gelin, Esq., and other local officials on Thursday, September 17th to launch its #Back2Business initiative in Broward County.

Fiserv has committed to awarding up to $10,000 to small, black businesses in Broward County, who have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus shut downs.

The company will give away a total of half a million dollars. Clearly, Fiserv has set a new standard to be followed by the other large corporations in Broward County and the South Florida region. To the Broward County Black Chamber President, this was like a miracle.

“For Fiserv to step up in a time when help has stalled on the federal, state, and local levels for small businesses, is huge. I haven’t heard of any other large corporations giving back locally on this scale to black run organizations,” she notes.

She also recognized how critical is was for Fiserv to infuse capital into black businesses. “41% of black business were permanently closed as of mid-April of this year, as compared to only 17% of white businesses.

Black businesses have been devastated by the coronavirus,” Mrs. Jarrett Gelin noted during her speech at the event.She also thanked the current Broward County Mayor, Dale Holness, for connecting Fiserv to the Chamber. At the event, two small, black businesses were presented with $10,000 checks and a free Clover merchant system. “We will be able to pay our rent and catch up on bills,” shared Michael and Chef Judith Able, the owners of Swirl Wine Bistro.

“Joining the Broward County Black Chamber was the best decision we made. They have been there for us with PPE and now this grant,” Michael Able continued.

For more information, email info@browardCountyBlackChamberOfCommerce.com