Figment Design Names Marketing Executive Beverly Nicholson-Doty CEO

[MIAMI] – Veteran tourism marketing executive Beverly Nicholson-Doty has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Figment Design, the Miami-based marketing and advertising agency announced.

“The entire Figment team is delighted to welcome Beverly to our group. She brings a wealth of experience not only in the Caribbean travel and tourism landscape but also in marketing, sales and strategic planning,” said Jeffrey Pankey, Figment’s President. “We look forward to leveraging her considerable talents to strengthen the existing team and cultivate new opportunities for the company.”

Decades of Experience

Nicholson-Doty is a former Chair of the Caribbean Tourism Organization. She has more than three decades of executive leadership experience. Most recently she served as CEO of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, the island nation’s premier marketing organization. She was responsible for advancing the Authority’s marketing and destination services. In addition to skillfully leading the tourism authority through the COVID-19 pandemic, she played an instrumental role in developing and implementing St. Lucia’s sustainable tourism growth strategy. She worked closely with the Board of Directors to coordinate and direct the country’s marketing and promotions strategy.

Former Commissioner of Tourism for the U.S. Virgin Islands

As Commissioner of Tourism for the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism from 2007 to 2018, Nicholson-Doty’s achievements included the successful development of the Ports of the Virgin Islands concept to brand a collaborative effort to elevate the Territory’s port facilities. As the Territory’s chief marketing officer, she also created a strategic plan for positioning the U.S. Virgin Islands as a marquee Caribbean destination. This was done through the implementation of robust marketing initiatives. In addition, she successfully led the Territory’s tourism recovery from the 2017 back-to-back Category 5 hurricanes. A key component of this successful effort was deepening relationships with the Territory’s cruise, airline and media partners.

USVI Hotel & Tourism Association

Nicholson-Doty served as the chief executive for the USVI Hotel & Tourism Association for more than a decade. Her achievements include launching a highly successful cooperative private sector marketing initiative.

“It is great to be joining a group of immensely talented and passionate professionals, especially Jeff Pankey, whose vision and creativity have been central to Figment’s success in the marketplace. I am eager to strengthen our relationships with our growing roster of clients as we offer solutions that go beyond what they imagine is possible,” said Nicholson-Doty.

In her new position, Nicholson-Doty will be responsible for advancing Figment’s already strong position. Especially as a state-of-the-art, technologically savvy creative agency. One that bolsters the bottom line of clients, many of whom are in the travel, tourism and hospitality sector. “We are planning to build on our agency’s historical record and culture of creativity and innovation,” said the new CEO.

Currently providing a full spectrum of marketing services. This includes branding, strategy development, digital, social media, creative, media buying, web development, multimedia and printing services. Figment excels at taking a holistic approach to meeting its clients’ needs.

Nicholson-Doty is optimistic about directing the company’s future and crafting a roadmap to get there. “As Figment continues to grow and evolve, our collective goal is to build on our existing strengths and create real, tangible, and lasting impact in this sector. I believe that by constantly pushing the envelope with our digital and creative capabilities, we will be successful in taking our clients and our agency to the next level,” she said.