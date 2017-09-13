Feel the vibe of Jamaica at the Island’s pop up shop in New York

NEW YORK – The Jamaica Tourist Board invites New Yorkers to experience the “sights, sounds and tastes” of Jamaica through the colorful and interactive Feel the Vibe Pop Up Shop in the Soho neighborhood of Manhattan, New York.

From Thursday, September 21 to Sunday, September 24, the public can visit the shop at 393 Broadway, which will be transformed into an island paradise, complete with “beach” area to lounge. The Shop is open from 12 noon to 8 pm every day.

“The Jamaica Pop Up Shop will allow guests to Feel the Vibe of our island and fall in love with the destination before booking their vacation,” said Donnie Dawson, Jamaica’s Interim Director of Tourism. “We hope that at this interactive experience, New Yorkers can get a taste of what Jamaica has to offer through it its food, music, style and beauty.”

Throughout the 4-day period, Jamaica will be offering giveaways every day including dinners at Miss Lily’s, the celebrated Jamaican restaurant located in downtown Manhattan; Jamaica-themed gift baskets, and the grand prize of a trip to Jamaica for two.

An interactive experience is planned each day: Grace Foods Chef Ambassador will offer lunch-time cooking demonstrations; Golden Krust patties will be available each afternoon along with Grace Coconut Water and Juices during the Jamaica Patty Hour; each evening a fashion show set to music from Irie Jam Radio DJs will help transport visitors to Jamaica.

Known for its exquisite beaches where transparent turquoise waters meet the white sands, Jamaica is what fantasies are made of, and the fall and winter is the perfect time to make it a reality. Offering New Yorkers an escape during those months, Liberty Travel will be on site with exclusive specially priced packages to Jamaica.

For more information about Jamaica, or to plan your next vacation getaway, check out the Visit Jamaica website. Share on social using #FeeltheVibeJamaica.