FANM applauds Passage of the Dream and Promise Act in the House

The Dream Act and Promise Act will give permanent protections for recipients of TPS, DED, and those eligible for DACA

MIAMI – On Tuesday, June 4th, The U.S. House of Representatives voted for the passage of the American Dream and Promise Act of 2019 (H.R.6). H.R. 6 which would provide a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) recipients.

Marleine Bastien, Executive Director of Family Action Network Movement (FANM) issued the following statement:

“This bill is a great step toward finding a permanent solution for these deserving families. They will provide protection to the well-deserved and hardworking taxpayers. They will trailblaze a path to permanent residency for thousands of TPS, DACA and DED recipients. The Dream and Promise Act will give TPS and DACA recipients a safe haven in the U.S. where they have established their lives by contributing to our economy and our communities. Now FANM urges the Senate and the United States President to make this historic bill to become law. Our immigrant families deserve it”

FANM’s mission is to empower low to moderate income families socially, financially, and politically and to give them the tools to transform their communities.