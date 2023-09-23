BROWARD COUNTY – The 8th Annual Florida International Trade and Cultural Expo (FITCE) returns with expanded opportunities for international trade and cultural exchange. International heads of state and high-level government officials and their delegations representing more than 74 countries, national agencies, businesses, and attendees will gather for the free event Wednesday through Thursday, October 4-5, 2023, at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

Pre-registration is open until Friday, September 29, 2023, and strongly encouraged.

Florida’s #1 international trade and commerce expo is a mega-event providing unprecedented access for one-of-a-kind networking that has been proven highly profitable for those pursuing import and export opportunities.

Over 2,000 international attendees and 500 businesses are anticipated.

This year’s theme will focus on life sciences, innovation, and technology. Additional event highlights include:

Who’s who of international dignitaries (confirmed dignitaries listing below)

Award-winning seminars and panel discussions

World Expo Marketplace

Greater Fort Lauderdale Sister Cities International recognitions

International Organizational Speed Matchmaking

Indigenous Cultural immersion experiences

Sustainable Fashion & Tech Week including a sustainable fashion show

Surprise celebrity appearances and performances

Networking cocktail receptions

Opportunities for Collaboration

“FITCE provides international and local businesses with meaningful opportunities to collaborate through exploration of import, export, commerce and cultural exchange,” said Broward County Mayor Lamar P. Fisher. “Signature events such as FITCE further the economic development of Broward County while being highly beneficial to our business community.”

Phenomenal Expo

“FITCE is a phenomenal expo filled with local, regional and international economic development opportunities. Every year is a packed house of power players intent on securing and providing innovative and essential information, services and programs from around the world,” said Director Sandy-Michael E. McDonald of the Broward County Office of Economic and Small Business Development (OESBD). “Whether you are a small, big, or budding business, I encourage you to bring your business to the world through FITCE.”

General admission is free.

Local and international exhibitor table registrations are sold out.

