Exploring Denis Kersaint’s Revolutionary Caribbean Men’s Wear

SOUTH FLORIDA – South Florida Caribbean News had a chance to catch up with emerging men’s wear clothing designer Denis Kersaint. He recently launched his mid-luxury Roman Kandle line. The brand authentically captures the vibrant, distinctive aura and culture of South Florida. His strong Bahamian and Haitian family background allows him to draw inspiration from his Caribbean heritage.

Deni created a clothing line that effortlessly combines South Florida’s casual and formal wear, offering a unique look year-round. With an authentic South Florida flair and universal appeal, Roman Kandle embodies the philosophy that “Fashion is Art,” allowing fashion-conscious consumers to creatively curate their wardrobe from a diverse selection of tropical prints, brilliant exotic colors, and styles.

Attention to detail was necessary for Denis. He created a line for the fashion-forward everyday guy, men with “Dad bods, and masculine presenting women who can now choose from a pair of casual slacks and polo shirt by day to donning a Roman Kandle dress shirt for that gala social event or a relaxed get-together with friends and family at night.

Q: What first pushed you to start designing?

Growing up in Miami, everyone wanted to stand out and express themselves through their wardrobe. I felt my style was different and needed in the Men’s fashion industry. Roman Kandle is my expression of Miami style for big and tall men. Not enough brands let us express ourselves in color and cut. I’m bringing that to the market for busy men with a full social life.

Q: What is your creative process leading up to creating a collection?

Almost everything. I look at everyday people, old and young, from the fabric to how the pieces are styled. I’m mindful of including various color combinations inspired by the bright and vibrant colors from graffiti on Art Deco architecture in South Florida. I consider the scenery in Roman Kandle’s designs. Roman Kandle fabrics are incredible in warm climates and wash easily. The fabric blend doesn’t show perspiration and holds its shape after washes.

Q: Your brand is an ode to Caribbean culture. Does family play a big part in your inspiration?

Yes, the Caribbean culture plays a massive role in inspiring the vibrant colors I use. Roman Kandle’s clothing is cut to flatter big and tall bodies. The unisex brand hides problem areas and highlights the body’s best parts. You know, we Caribbean people love to look good from Sunday morning service to parties with friends and family. Roman Kandle is that brand to look good and feel great.

Q: What has been the biggest challenge you’ve faced in building your brand?

Roman Kandle is still in its infancy stage. No one knows much about the brand and what separates it from the other everyday brands launched. So, removing the stigma of being an urban wear brand has been challenging. Consumers must know that we’re here to stay and this brand is not a gimmick.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received in business?

A: If you’re passionate about something. “Don’t give up!” I learned from experience in my other profession that you must be persistent and committed.

Q: What’s your favorite quote or life motto?

A: It’s not how you start.

Q: What is your connection to the Bahamas?

A: I was born in Nassau, Bahamas, to Haitian parents. I have relatives from my Father’s side who still reside in Nassau.

Q: Favorite Bahamian dish…

A: I’m a big seafood eater, and I’ll eat anything fried. So, Cracked Conch or Conch Fritters

Q: What’s one fact that most would not know about you?

A: I’m attracted to people’s intelligence.

Q: What’s your favorite way to spend time when you’re not working?

A: Spending time with my two sons. Either watching them play football or spending time with them at home.

For more information please visit:https://romankandle.com