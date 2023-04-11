Entrepreneur Victor G. Harvey’s The Brokest Millionaire Tour 2023 Comes to Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE – Victor G. Harvey, owner of Victor George Spirits will share the secrets of his success along with his rise, fall and rise in building his multi-million-dollar empire on Saturday, April 22nd from 6 pm to 8 pm at the L.A. Lee YMCA in Fort Lauderdale. Harvey went from homelessness to CEO of one of the fastest growing liquor companies in the United States.

Brokest Millionaire Tour

During the Brokest Millionaire Tour, Harvey will share his story with attendees. A percentage of all ticket sales will be donated to a local non-profit in every city of the tour. Harvey selected the L.A. Lee YMCA/ Mizell Community Center on Sistrunk Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale to receive a donation during the Fort Lauderdale stop. Additional scheduled tour dates include Florida, Michigan, Ohio, Georgia and more.

“If I can help someone, teach someone, or share with someone something from my own experiences to assist them in being the best part of themselves and achieving their goals and dreams, I feel I have accomplished something good. Success is not defined by how much money one has, it’s defined by doing what you like to do and being good at it so you can help someone else be better than you,” said Victor G. Harvey, Sr CEO Victor George Spirits, LLC.

Harvey will take participants on a motivational, inspirational and educational journey of what it takes to overcome tremendous odds and obstacles that would cause most to give up.

Victor George Spirits

Victor George Spirits is one of the fastest growing Black owned spirits companies in the United States. Its award-winning Victor George “VG” Vodka is currently distributed in 45 states and its Fort Mose’ 1738 Bourbon has been picked up in ten states since its initial launch in June 2022.

In January 2023, VGS released its first flavored vodka, Victor George Caramel Vodka. In November of 2021 Harvey was awarded $2.45 million dollars by the Fort Lauderdale Community Redevelopment Agency to build Fort Lauderdale’s first Black owned distillery. Project plans have been expanded to an 18,000 square foot building housing a distillery, restaurant, cigar lounge and rooftop patio and lounge. Groundbreaking will be in the next couple months pending final city approvals and permitting.

Tickets

Tickets for the Saturday, April 22nd date are available for $100. A percentage of the ticket sales for the tour in Fort Lauderdale will be donated to the L.A. Lee YMCA/ Mizell Community Center located at 1409 Northwest 6th Street in Fort Lauderdale. Ticket fee includes complimentary cocktails and Hors’ D’oeuvres. Eventbrite link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-brokest-millionaire-tickets-609835062087