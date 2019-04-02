Eliminate the Red Flags Stifling your Growth in Health, Finance & Business

Morman & Company presents a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs in South Florida featuring world-class speakers

MIAMI — Stomp Out the Red (SOTR) has a global mission to eliminate the circumstances and situations, aka red flags, that stifle the growth of individuals, families, and businesses.

They are hosting their Community Resource Business Expo and Fashion for a Cause Benefit Luncheon; Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 9 a.m. at the Hilton Miami Downtown, 1601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami.

This is a free event, tickets are available here on Eventbrite.

The event will feature Best Selling-Author and Physician, Dr. Linell King, and former Bravo TV celebrity and Millionaire Maker, Lisa Nicole Cloud and more.

Using campaign awareness SOTR connects attendees with holistic financial wellness, keying into the resources at federal, state and local government levels as well as private opportunities.

Anyone with a product or service in health, finance, education, business or family support should join the campaign and spread the word of the event.

SOTR Founder and Economic Empowerment Guru, Chantelle L. Morman, is a trendsetter, as seen in Forbes Magazine and has owned and operated successful service businesses.

She connects her background as tenure of State Director of a federally-funded outreach program focused on sustaining the health of families.

As Tenure of State Director she was exposed to the needs of the community juxtaposed against the lack of opportunities accessible to most people due to their lack of knowledge, education and motivation.

Morman consequently championed several financial education programs including Stomp Out the Red and her best-selling book, The Road to Success.

By providing resources that challenge the status quo, such as lending expertise and offering superior and strategic advice, exceptional services and tools that assist in setting measurable goals and expectations to reach them.

Eliminate the Red Flags stifling your growth in health, finance, business, education, and family.

In addition to the expo on the same day, there will be a luncheon and fashion show benefiting the Richard C. King Foundation which helps individuals take their health and wellness to a higher level by combining Science, Behavioral Health and Spirituality.

Attendees to the Fashion for a Cause Benefit Luncheon will need to make donations of $125.

You must register for this event using Eventbrite. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stomp-out-the-red-tickets-53102858078