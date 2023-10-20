Dr. Marie O. Etienne Installed as President of the Florida Nurses Association

North Miami – Elected officials, community leaders, and guests gathered to honor and celebrate Dr. Marie O. Etienne’s historic installation as the President of the Florida Nurses Association, representing more than 300,000 dedicated nurses in the state. The Oct. 15 event was hosted by a committee of 45 members of Haitian Alliance Nurses Association International (HANA-I) which took place at the Katz Restaurant in North Miami, Florida. The installation itself was in St. Augustine, FL, on Sept. 22.

Dr. Etienne, renowned as a distinguished nurse, educator, and community activist, has achieved an unprecedented milestone in her illustrious career. The surprise occasion brought together a diverse assembly of individuals who wished to pay tribute to her remarkable accomplishments.

The evening was marked by several prestigious recognitions. U.S. Congresswoman Frederica Wilson’s Office presented Dr. Etienne with a Congressional Record, acknowledging her exceptional service to the nursing profession and her community. The honor reflects her outstanding contributions to healthcare and her advocacy for nurses in Florida. The congressional record will be placed in the Library of Congress.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Florida State Senator Shevrin “Shev” Jones, City of North Miami Mayor Alix Delsume, City of North Miami Beach Acting Mayor Jay Chernoff and Commissioners, each bestowed Dr. Etienne with proclamations, presented by Commissioners McKenzie Fleurimond and Daniela Jean recognizing her as an exceptional leader and advocate for the community. These proclamations underscore her significant influence in various spheres of government and her dedication to improving healthcare in the Sunshine State.

Dr. Sheldon D. Fields, President of the National Black Nurses Association (NBNA), also paid tribute with a proclamation from NBNA, further validating her impact on a national scale.

In a poignant symbolic ceremony, Dr. Etienne was presented with a “white coat.” She expressed her intention to carry this symbol of healthcare professionalism on her next humanitarian medical mission trip to Haiti. Her commitment to serving the underserved, even on a global scale, resonated with everyone in attendance.

The celebration was graced by the presence of prominent elected officials, including Florida House of Representative from Broward County Marie Woodson and former County Commissioner Jean Monestime. Both are proud Haitian Americans elected officials who joined in celebrating Dr. Etienne’s historic achievement.

Furthermore, the event welcomed an impressive gathering of chapter presidents from the Haitian Alliance Nurses Association International (HANA-I). The HANA Chapter presidents traveled from across the United States, representing states such as New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Georgia, Orlando, Tampa, Palm Beach County, and more. Their presence underscored Dr. Etienne’s significant impact on nursing and healthcare advocacy, at a local, national, and international level.

One of the evening’s most coveted honors was the HANA-I presentation of the DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award to Dr. Etienne. This accolade acknowledges her exceptional career, her dedication to nursing, and her substantial contributions to the field.

More than 20 board members from Global Innovative Foundation (GIF) were also present. GIF is a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization founded by Dr. Etienne with the vision of global awareness for the prevention of crimes, and the mission to empower survivors of Human Trafficking, Domestic Violence, and Gun Violence through support, education, and scholarships. GIF reflects her lifelong passion for serving underserved populations and empowering others to succeed.