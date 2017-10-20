Dolphins Caribbean-American Cheerleaders ready to rock the runway

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders will host their annual Swimsuit Fashion Show on Friday, Oct. 27 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Proceeds from this Annual, photographed from Key West to Miami Beach, will help benefit the rebuilding efforts in the Keys and all affected areas through the Miami Dolphins Foundation.

Tickets to the event can be purchased in advance for $25 or $30 at the door. The Annual will be available for purchase at the event for $20.

Fans can go to DolphinsCheerleaders.com to reserve tickets to this exclusive event.

The fashion show showcases swimsuit designs by DESPI swim, Brooke and Arrow, Meg Liz Swimwear, Luli Fama, PintArena Swimwear, Zannikini and Sincerely ALC.

The Annual can be pre-ordered prior to the unveiling through www.DolphinsCheerleaders.com, and will ship in mid-November. The cost of the Annual is $19.99, plus shipping.

South Florida Caribbean News had the opportunity to catch up with two of the Dolphins Caribbean-American cheerleaders, Amina and Jodi who are ready to rock the runway.

Amina

Amina is from Port Au Prince, Haiti and in her second season on the team. She currently lives in Miami and is a student studying marketing.

Amina started dancing at the age of 5 while living in Haiti. “It has always been my passion to dance”, says Amina.

Not only is Amina a talented dancer but speaks four languages: French, Creole, English and Spanish. French and Creole are her native languages. She learned English when she moved to the U.S. and has picked up Spanish in classes in high school and living in Miami.

In her rookie season on the squad, she’s had the privilege of traveling to visit the troops in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, traveling to Mexico for the Super Bowl and traveling to Haiti for Hurricane Matthew relief with the Miami Dolphins.

She has been on two trips to shoot the swimsuit annual, last year to Barbados and this year throughout the Florida Keys and Miami.

Amina wants the community to come out and support this worthy cause in helping to raise funds in helping rebuilding the Keys. Those in attendance can expect a great show and she is proud to represent her native country of Haiti and wants the South Florida community to show her some support.

Jodi

Jodi is from Kingston, Jamaica and is in her fifth year on the team. After leaving Jamaica she currently resides in Pembroke Pines.

When not of the field chairing and dancing Jodi is a student studying broadcast journalism, aspiring to become an entertainment broadcaster.

Jodi started dancing when she was three and has practiced seven different genres throughout her dancing career.

She has had the privilege of going on four military tours to visit troops abroad, including visits to Afghanistan, Kuwait, Djibouti, UAE, Ethiopia and Bahrain.

Jodi knew she always wanted to dance and enjoys dancing and being a cheerleader. It’s a great bonding opportunity and her advice to other young ladies who are aspiring to become a cheerleader is to “never give up”, it’s hard work but stay at it and ‘go for it’.

Jodi is passionate about her Jamaican / Caribbean culture from her love of reggae music with Bob Marley being her favorite artist, she enjoys attending Caribbean events in South Florida from Miami Carnival to the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival.

Jodi is looking forward to the Swimsuit Fashion Show and she too knows this is a worthy cause that the community should support. Having done photo shoots in the Keys it was hard for her to image the damage done by Hurricane Irma and wants to help in the rebuilding process.

Jodi is looking for support from the Jamaican community in South Florida and would love to see a packed house for this worthy cause.

Get your tickets for the Swimsuit Fashion Show here: DolphinsCheerleaders.com