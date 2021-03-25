Do I Need A Lawyer If I’m Hit by A Drunk Driver?

Drunk driving can result in serious accidents and cause major injuries. Injuries such as contusions, broken bones, lacerations, brain trauma, paralysis, or even fatalities in some cases. If a drunk driver has hit you or your loved one, you can file a personal injury lawsuit. In an effort to claim compensation for your damages and injuries. After a drunk driving accident, it is suggested to hire an expert attorney to help you in the following process.

Conduct Investigation to Substantiate Your Version of The Truth

You may accurately recall that the other driver was slurring while speaking, visibly impaired, and smelled of alcohol. However, you still need to get such information officially recorded through a police report to ensure that it is simply not your words against the defendant. The investigating officer can use their best possible resources to determine what actually happened during the accident. But if you are involved in a hit-and-run case, it may be challenging to prove fault. A legal expert like a seasoned car accident attorney can apply alternative resources such as eyewitnesses. In addition to accident reconstruction experts, medical experts, and insurance adjusters, who will work keeping your best interests in mind.

Limit Your Liability

In some US states, if you are even partially responsible for the accident, you may lose your right to claim compensation. However, by seeking legal counsel, you can ensure that your legal rights are protected and you receive the compensation you rightfully deserve. An experienced attorney will work relentlessly to limit the defendant’s charges and ensure that the drunk driver responsible for the accident is held accountable for the accident.

Protect You from Insurance Companies

Almost all the insurance providers have their vested interests and will try to lowball or straight up deny your claims. They may also pressurize you as a victim to accept a lower compensation amount early that is actually insufficient to cover your damages and injuries. A lawyer can help you understand your case’s true value and bring in the right experts. And, witnesses to testify against the defendant so that you receive the appropriate settlement amount.

Overcome Any Injustice Against You

A knowledgeable personal injury lawyer will have complete information about the legal system and will prevent any form of discrimination or injustice against you. An excellent personal injury lawyer will work aggressively to counteract any forces that prevent you from receiving a fair reimbursement based on your race, sex, religion, or ethnicity.

Make Sure You Get Your Money

Any increased dangers can increase your recovery amount in a drunk driver accident. A good car accident lawyer will make all the difference in the world. Plus ensure that you are truly able to secure this compensation. Sometimes the insurance companies may apply notorious tactics to dip into the plaintiff’s pockets to reimburse themselves.

An experienced lawyer will help you understand the fine print of your insurance policy. So that you know what to expect when you receive a significant sum as compensation. A reputed lawyer will have a complete understanding of the complications that could arise from a successful verdict beforehand. In addition, a lawyer will prevent your insurance provider from ransacking your claim amount. The money that is meant to cover your future medical expenses and hardships.

