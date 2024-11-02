DJ Volume Takes Sports Fans on a Musical Journey

SOUTH FLORIDA – DJ Volume, the designated DJ for the University of Miami’s football and basketball events, has been captivating sports enthusiasts in South Florida for six years at Hard Rock Stadium and the Watsco Center.

“I enjoy getting the crowd and players hyped up and making sure the fans are having fun, meeting everyone outside of the DJ booth, taking photos and their song requests. Interacting with the fans is my favorite part. My goal is to take people on a musical journey and incorporate nostalgic back in the day songs and to be able to control the energy of the room and read the crowd,” said Junigar Herrera who goes by DJ Volume.

He prepares for game days by researching hot songs for every genre, since everyone does not listen to the same music. “I arrive early to games and walk around to the tailgates and pay attention to the music everyone is jamming out to so I can incorporate what people are listening to,” added DJ Volume.

In addition to the major sporting events including Hurricanes games, F1 Miami, 2024 Copa America Finals, you can listen to him on Y100 every Friday at midnight and at other high-profile events with Rock With U Entertainment. He has been a part of Rock With U for ten years.

The South Florida resident started his DJ career at age 15. After graduating from Miami Palmetto Senior High School, he received a scholarship from the Connecticut School of Broadcasting after attempts of fundraising for his tuition.

He credits his family, especially his mother for his musical background. She was a mariachi singer. Originally wanting to go to college for baseball, he changed his career after surgery on his arm. During that time, he learned to DJ with one arm in a sling where he made mixes for friends, which led to him performing at house parties, DJ Battle competitions showcasing his technical and scratching skills, night clubs and then to performing at the next level. To this day still has love for the art of Turntablism.

University of Miami’s go-to DJ

“DJ Volume has been our University of Miami’s go-to DJ since 2018, a role he continues to excel in with unmatched expertise. His dedication to turntablism and his extensive knowledge of music makes him one of the most qualified DJs on our roster. What truly sets DJ Volume apart is his unique ability to read and energize a stadium. He brings an extraordinary level of skill and insight to every performance, creating unforgettable experiences that have led to his continued success with the University of Miami. We are very proud to have him here at Rock With U,” said Victoria Herrera, Director of Talent and Media, Rock With U Entertainment (Event Music Agency).

Make sure to check out DJ Volume on the deck at his Instagram @mrvolume.