Diddy to Headline Mayor Gillum’s Bring It Home Midnight Rally at FAMU

TALLAHASSEE – On Monday, November 5, the night before Election Day, Sean “Diddy” Combs will headline a Bring It Home Midnight Rally and Concert at Florida A&M University Lawson Center 1800 Wahnish Way, Tallahassee, FL 32310 .

The Bring It Home Midnight Rally will include appearances by DJ Khaled, Tiffany Haddish, Will Packer and Monica and more, in support of Mayor Andrew Gillum in collaboration with student leaders from the University.

Doors open at 9:30 p.m., pre-rally program starts at 10 p.m., Rally ends at 1AM.

Diddy, Mayor Gillum and other surrogates will speak to students and supporters about the importance of voting in this critical election and working to Get Out The Vote on Tuesday on Tuesday, November 6.

Voters across the state already early voted in record numbers in support of Mayor Gillum, whose bold, progressive vision for Florida includes investing in public education, protecting Florida’s air and water, and ensuring access to quality and affordable health care.