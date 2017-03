Mosaic Group CEO Receives 2017 HERstory Award

West Palm Beach – The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, West Palm Beach Chapter presented Mosaic Group CEO, Ann Marie Sorrell and three other recipients with the 2017 HERstory Award, honoring trailblazing women in labor and business at the St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church on March 12. The award came as part of the 2017 HERstory Women’s History Month and was presented to honor […]