NASSAU, Bahamas – Spence Finlayson is a motivational speaker from the Bahamas. He hosts the popular Immediate Response Radio and TV show on ZNS. He is from Moss Town, Exuma. On Saturday, September 14th, he will return to hold his Successful Public Speaking Seminar. The seminar will take place at the St. Andrews Community Center in Georgetown.

Finlayson is the last child of the late Alpheus Finlayson Sr formerly of Mangrove Cay, Andros and Diana Deveaux Finlayson, formerly of Moss Town, Exuma. His sister, the late Viola Adderley Wimbish was born in Moss Town and his brothers Alpheus, Roosevelt and Joseph Finlayson visited Exuma every summer along with their cousins from the James Deveaux Sr clan. His mother sisters and brothers include James Deveaux, George Deveaux, Manasseh Deveaux, Lue Deveaux, Willamae Deveaux, Irene Deveaux

The Bishop of Motivation Spence Finlayson has conducted this public speaking seminar in Aruba, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, The Cayman Islands, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Croix, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad.

The Successful Public Speaking Seminar is recommended for every executive, manager, civil servant, and teachers. Especially, for those who must speak in front of groups, make presentations, sell ideas to others or face microphones and cameras.

Credentials

Over the last 37 years as an international motivational speaker, he has given more than 5,000 speeches in over 20 Foreign countries. Finlayson was named Rotarian of the Year in by the Rotary Club of New Providence. He received the Commonwealth of the Bahamas National Honors appointed as an Officer of the Order of Merit in 2023,

The Bahamian American Association of New York honored him for using his voice. He helped revive the spirit of the Bahamian American community, both locally and globally.

In 2023, his high school alma mater St. Augustine’s College honored him with the Spotlight Award. In addition, the Parkinson Foundation honored him during their ball in 2023.

Successful Public Speaking Seminar will be held on Saturday September 14th at the St. Andrews Community Center in Georgetown from 9am to 3pm. The investment is $299 which includes lunch, an internationally recognized certificate of completion and a training manual.

For more information and registration please email [email protected] or call 242-601-4291