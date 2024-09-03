WASHINGTON, DC -Today, Team Harris-Walz announced a historic, near $25 million effort to bolster Democrats’ efforts up and down the ballot — the largest transfer ever in a presidential cycle — with new investments into key races over the course of the rest of the election cycle. Today’s record investments will go to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), and the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC).

In addition to the DSCC, DCCC and DLCC, Harris, a former state attorney general, and Walz, the former chair of the DGA, are ramping up investments in the Democratic Attorneys General Association (DAGA) and Democratic Governors Association (DGA), showing their commitment to strong Democratic leadership in states across the country in addition to the federal level.

Statement from Harris-Walz Campaign Chair Jen O’Malley Dillon

“If we want a future where every Americans’ rights are protected, not taken away; where the middle class is strengthened, not hollowed out; and a country where our democracy is preserved, not ripped apart, every race this November matters. The Vice President believes that this race is about mobilizing the entire country, in races at every level, to fight for our freedoms and our economic opportunity. That’s why the Vice President has made the decision to invest a historic sum into electing Democrats up and down the ballot: because Democrats win when we fight together.”

Statement from DNC Chair Jaime Harrison

“Everywhere Democrats are on the ballot this November – from the school board to the White House – we’re fighting to win. With support from the Harris campaign, the Democratic National Committee is proud to be delivering nearly $25 million in funding to our sister committees for down-ballot races in November, from boosting on-the-ground organizing power to bolstering voter protection efforts. Time and time again, especially since Trump overturned Roe, when Democrats invest — we win. Like President Biden before, when Vice President Harris and Tim Walz enter the Oval Office, they’ll rely on strong partners from the Hill to state legislatures to move America forward. We must win at all levels of government, up and down the ballot, to safeguard our freedoms and continue our economic progress — be it in red, blue, or purple America.”