Cricket Betting in India: Preparing for the IPLA

The IPL auction is about to start in mid-February, and the teams have already posted their retentions. Today, we will share the lists posted by Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Punjab Kings (PK), Delhi Capitals (DC), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SH), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). This will undoubtedly have a major effect on cricket betting in India, so if you’re a punter, you should surely keep an eye on the retention lists of the most popular teams. This information will surely affect your results at bookmakers like https://rabona.com/hi/.

Chennai Super Kings

CSK has paid a total of forty-two cr for their retained players and still has forty-eight cr left to work with. Their list starts with R. Gaikwad, who was retained for 6 cr. Moeen Ali followed up by the price of eight cr paid for his retention. MS Dhoni cost the Chennai Super Kings twelve cr, while their most expensive player turned out to be R. Jadeja, who cost the club sixteen cr.

Kolkata Knight Riders

A. Russell is the first and the most expensive player posted by KKR, as he cost the club twelve cr. V. Chakravarthy and V. Iyer shared second place in this list. They cost the club eight cr each. Last but not least, there is S. Narine’s retain which cost them six cr. Totaling at 34 cr, this leaves forty-eight cr for the Kolkata Knight Riders to work with.

Rajasthan Royals

Unlike previous teams, Rajasthan Royals have only announced to retain three players, spending a total of twenty-eight cr and having sixty-two cr left to work with. Their most modest retention was with Y. Jaiswal, who cost the club only four cr. J. Buttler, in turn, cost them ten cr, while the club paid fourteen cr for retaining S. Samson.

Mumbai Indians

Like most other clubs, Mumbai Indians announced four retentions, which totaled 42 cr, leaving 48 cr in their purse. Rohit Sharma was the most notable of their retained players, as he cost them 16 cr, making him the most expensive of today’s players. Jasprit Bumrah cost the club 12 cr, while they have also retained Suryakumar Yadav for 8 cr and Kieron Pollard for 6 cr.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Much like RR, Royal Challengers Bangalore have also announced only three players to be retained. This includes Virat Kohli for 15 cr, Glenn Maxwell for 11 cr, and Mohammed Siraj for 7 cr. The club has a whopping 57 cr left in their purse, so they might introduce some major changes in their team, affecting the whole cricket betting in India during the IPL Auction.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals are retaining four of their players so far. The list includes Anrich Nortje retained for 6.5 cr, Prithvi Shaw retained for 7.5 cr, and Axar Patel, who cost the club 9 cr. Topping the list, there is Rishabh Pant, for whom DC had to pay 16 cr, allowing him to share the spot on our list of most expensive deals with Rohit Sharma. The club has 47.5 cr left in their purse, giving them enough room for interesting deals during the auction.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

The next team of our today’s list is probably going to make some notable deals during the auction itself, as they have only announced three retained players, leaving them 68 cr to work with. Even though the team took last place during Season 2021 of the IPL, we believe they could have a better start this year. Sunrisers Hyderabad has announced to retain Umran Malik and Abdul Samad for 4 cr each, as well as Kane Williamson for 14 cr.

Punjab Kings

The last team we’re going to review today also didn’t have a great season last year. This is probably why Punjab Kings have decided to retain only two of their players. They have retained Arshdeep Singh and Mayank Agarwal for 4 cr and 12 cr, respectively. This leaves them with 72 cr in their purse and allows us to expect some major shuffles during the auction that will affect cricket betting in India as a whole.